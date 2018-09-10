University of Chicago, economics

Raaj K. Sah

Raaj Sah is a professor in the Harris School and the College, and an associated faculty member in the Department of Economics. He has previously taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University, Princeton University, and the University of Pennsylvania. He received a PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and a MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

He has written on the nature and consequences of human fallibility. His work in this area has been applied in many different contexts, including the architecture of organizations, comparison of alternative economic systems, decentralization of leadership and authority, and several branches of management sciences.