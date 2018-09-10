Automotive Plastics Market To Register Substantial Expansion By 2023

The Key players in the global Automotive Plastics Industry are BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V, Covestro, Johnson Controls, Evonik Industries AG, Magna International, SABIC, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Borealis AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Hanwha Azdel Inc., Lear Corp., Grupo Antolin, Owens Corning, Teijin Ltd., Royal DSM N.V, and Quadrant AG. The industry has the existence of key multinational participants that are dynamically engaged in technological innovations, research and development, mergers and acquisitions and other collaborations to amend their Industry value and position. Moreover, companies like BASF and Hanwha Azdel Inc. have invested in the development of their manufacturing capabilities to improve their regional presence and portfolios.

Automotive Plastics Industry, By Product: Polypropylene, Polyurethanes, Polyvinyl Chloride, ABS, HDPE, Polycarbonates, PMMA, Polyamide, PET.

Automotive Plastics Industry, By Application: Interior, Exterior, Under bonnet.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2016, interior furnishings came out as the top application and reported for around 50% of the overall volume. Plastics are extensively used for automobile interiors counting seat covers, light displays & panels, fascia systems, and steering wheels. Several other interior parts like load floors, seat bases, rear package shelves, and headliners are being built completely from high-performance plastics like ABS & GMT composites, rather than traditional metal and rubber, to promote weight savings. Expansion of digitalization has nurtured the plastics demand integrated into vehicle dashboards to hold highly sophisticated electronics with innovative features & technology. High electrical insulation properties and safety concerns of plastics have fueled their demand of plastics in instrument panels carrying the advanced electronic systems.

