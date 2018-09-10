Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2018-2022 : Industry Share, Forecast And Analysis Report

10 September 2018: Constant velocity (CV) pint is a mechanical power transmission component that provides rotational motion without any friction in an axle. It provides the same output velocity in relation to the input velocity, independent of the angle it is operated at. It is mainly used in front-wheel drive vehicles and many modern rear-wheel drive cars with independent rear suspension.

Analysts forecast the global automotive constant velocity joint market to grow to more than 518 million units by 2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive constant velocity joint market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

American Axle & Manufacturing

Dana

GKN

Meritor

NTN

Market driver

Increase in passenger vehicle sales globally

Market challenge

Growing preference for public transport to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Market trend

Advancements in design

