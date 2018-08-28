School Of Counselling: Rise For A Better Tomorrow

School Of Counselling (S.O.C) is proudly introducing it’s 24/7 Counselling mobile application on Playstore on 22th Sep 2018 with a grand Launch event of their Counselling Summit. It also marks the begining of first of its Kind pan India Counselling Summit, starting its journey from Navi Mumbai. School Of Counselling is a one-stop solution for educational institutes for all its counselling needs.

SoC is pioneering start up for providing services for all the needs of a child such as Career counseling, Anger management, Defeating Loneliness, Depression, Corporate Competency along with Parental Guidance. Their presence lies in cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Dehradun, and Hyderabad.

The need for a Counselling Summit was felt to make society aware about what is counselling it’s need and expert panel discussions for solutions to the everyday problem of a child and the educational institute as a whole.

The major drawback of our Indian Society is the acceptance for the need to see a counsellor as the myth still continues “Counselling is for the mentally ill”, the Summit is driven to create awareness on this prejudice that Counselling is not only for mentally ill people but for those who want to help improve their mental health and well being. School of Counselling is a brainchild of Payal Bharadwaj, a young social entreprenuer and a globally certified counsellor. Through their counseling session, they help the child to understand, discuss and develop their intelligence, interest, aptitude, and personality.

Ms. Payal Bharadwaj, MD, School of Counselling (SoC) says “Counselling for me is a continuous process of human satisfaction. I started as a counsellor for families of cancer patients, moving forward I counselled alot of struggling models and actors. Gradually I understood, its important to set the base of an individual right so that their Tomorrow becomes better, which is possible only in their formative years. Hence I got focussed only for the students. And it was impossible for me to be present physically all the time for my counselled students, Hence the Birth of my Application came in.”

How does it works?

Day 1: They start their session by explaining what is counseling in a brief session. The session addressed as Group Counselling Session, talks about everythng that I child feels problems in and further discuss on the right alternative solutions to those problems. After the session is conducted, they undertake the test to analyse Multiple Intelligence and Personality of a child.

Day 2: They discuss the complete analysis of the test report with the child along with his/her parents. A discussion is about child capabilities, interest and how they can achieve those based on their scores. It is during this session when the child opens up more about his problems, the ways and directives are discussed. The child is then handed over with the complete kit of Set career options, colleges, respective entrance exams and finally their capability to match the right ones.

A review of this is also conducted quarterly to assess their improvements. For those who complaints about behavioural and depression issues, are dealt individually under personal counselling sessions for prolonged duration.