Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2023

The consumption of plastics has grown radically and, subsequently, since 1970s, so has the creation of waste plastics. In relation with this growth the formation of the waste container has also changed. In the process of reproducing and consumption the amount of organic matter has deteriorated, while plastics have increased. Among various innovations from plastics materials plastic bottles are majorly consumed as well as dumped. To avoid this wastage of bottles recycling of the bottles is carried out on a large scale.

Recycling of plastic bottles increases the reuse of plastic material. This recycling helps to reduce the land pollution taking place which is done eventually by converting them into lower or same grade plastic bottles. These recycled bottles are used for numerous applications depending on their material content. Most plastics are semi-permeable and absorb particles of food or beverage contained. Removal of wastage from these bottles is a very tedious task, which needs to be done carefully as any surplus heating may damage the plastic composition.

Most recycled plastics are mainly used for making low-grade products. In order to convert plastic bottles into bio degradable plastic, the bottles are hydrolyzed to monomeric form and finally passed through distillation and re-polymerization processes. This process ends into where the bottle is transformed into a food grade plastic. A major challenge for producing recycled resins from plastic bottle is that most different plastic types are not compatible with each other because of integral immiscibility at the molecular level. In this case, the recycling faces the issues of differences in plastic processing requirements at a macro-scale.

The plastic bottle recycle market is growing at a steady rate in the near future. The market growth is driven by growing prospects for recycled plastic bottles and growing environmental concerns which creates land pollution. Recycling plastic water bottles also helps to conserve natural resources, especially oil, which is a nonrenewable natural resource available in restricted supply. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that recycling one ton of plastic conserves approximately 3.8 barrels of crude oil.

Recycling plastic water bottles also help to decrease the amount of pollution in the air and water. Many landfill facilities will destroy plastic bottles to save waste, which can emit toxic pollutants or irritants into the air. The plastic resins used to manufacture water bottles also contains harmful chemicals. These harmful chemicals can penetrate into the soil or groundwater if they are able to break down in the landfill.

Plastic bottle recycling market can be classified on the basis of the type of plastic material which includes polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP). PET is the mostly recycled plastic material among the plastic bottles recycling market followed by HDPE and PP material. For the ease of study the plastic bottle recycling market is divided among various geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South and Central America. North America has the largest market share in the recycling of the plastic bottles where the U.S. comprises of largest market share.

