Opportunities for the global plastic pipe market to reach $87 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global plastic pipe market looks promising with opportunities in water and wastewater, agriculture, chemical, and electrical & telecommunication cable protection. The global plastic pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $87 billion by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of plastic pipes.

In this market, PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride), PE (Poly Ethylene), and PP (Poly Propylene) are the major polymer types used to manufacture plastic pipes. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that PE pipes are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of their heat resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency.

By application type, the global plastic pipe market is segmented into potable water, wastewater, electrical and telecommunication cable protection, agriculture, chemical, and oil & gas. The wastewater segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

By diameter type, the global plastic pipe market is segmented into small diameter pipes and large diameter pipes. The small diameter pipe segment is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the usage of anti-microbial plastic pipes to improve hygiene, replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) and PE plastic pipes, and increasing consumption of multilayer plastic pipes in gas distribution. Mexichem SAB, China Lesso Group, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, and Advanced Drainage Systems are among the major suppliers of the plastic pipe market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global plastic pipe market by material, diameter, application, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Plastic Pipe Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global plastic pipe market by material, diameter, application, and region, as follows:

By Polymer Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• PVC Pipes

• PE Pipes

• PP Pipes

• Others

By Diameter Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Large Diameter Pipes

• Small Diameter Pipes

By Application [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Potable Water

• Wastewater

• Electrical and Telecommunication Cable Protection

• Agriculture

• Chemical

• Oil & Gas

By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

• North America

− United States

− Canada

− Mexico

• Europe

− Germany

− United Kingdom

− Italy

− Spain

• APAC

− China

− India

− Japan

• ROW

This 185-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Construction Market Report, Construction Reports, Market Research Report, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global plastic pipe market by polymer/plastic type: PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipes, PE (Poly Ethylene) pipes, PP (Poly Propylene) pipes, and others; by diameter (large diameter pipes and small diameter pipes); application (potable water, wastewater, electrical, telecommunication cable protection, agriculture, chemical, and oil and gas); and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?