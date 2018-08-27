Small Animal Imaging Market Evolving Major Demand in Healthcare Industry Worldwide Till 2023

Small animal imaging is a process employed using imaging devices and reagents for monitoring the molecular or cellular process for biochemical, biological, diagnostic or therapeutic application in animals such as rats and mice for drug development and gene expression studies. Moreover, the small imaging systems are the cost-effective method for regular validation and commercialization of new drugs as it includes the whole body scan of the animals.

The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques and technological advancements in the field of small animal imaging techniques. Furthermore, prominent market players are focused on continuous launches of product which is likely to contribute to the market growth. For instance, in September 2016, Aspect Imaging introduced M-series of compact MR imaging systems for pre-clinical research along with new integrated simultaneous PET-MRI systems.

However, stringent government regulations regarding animal usage in experiments and the high cost of devices may restrain the growth of global small animal imaging market.

The global small animal imaging market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period (2018–2023). It is estimated that the global small animal imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR ~ 6.5 % during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Top Players in Small Animal Imaging Market:

Some of the key players in the global small animal imaging market are PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.) Bruker Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), MILabs B.V. (Netherlands), MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), Aspect Imaging (Israel), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), Trifoil Imaging (U.S.), and Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany).

Market Segmentation of Small Animal Imaging Market:

The global small animal imaging market is segmented on the basis of the modality and reagents.

On the basis of the modality, the market is classified into optical imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, micro-MRI systems, micro-ultrasound systems, micro-CT systems, photoacoustic imaging systems, and Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) systems. The optical imaging systems are further segmented into bioluminescence/ fluorescence imaging systems, standalone fluorescence imaging systems, and optical + X-Ray/optical + CT systems. The nuclear imaging systems are segmented into micro-Pet systems, micro-spect systems, and trimodality (spect/pet/CT) systems. The micro-pet system is further segmented into standalone pet systems, pet/CT system, and pet/MRI systems. The micro-spect system is further segmented into standalone spect systems, spect/CT system, and spect/MRI systems.

On the basis of reagent, the market is segmented as optical imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents, and CT contrast agents. The optical imaging reagents are further segmented as bioluminescent imaging reagents and fluorescent imaging reagents. The bioluminescent imaging reagents are further segmented into luciferins, pro-luciferins, coelenterazine, and other bioluminescent imaging reagents. The fluorescent imaging reagents are further segmented as green fluorescent proteins, red fluorescent proteins, infrared dyes, other fluorescent imaging reagents. The nuclear imaging reagents are segmented into pet tracers and spect probes. The pet tracers are further classified into fluorine-18-based small animal pet tracers, carbon-11-based small animal pet tracers, copper-64-based small animal pet tracers, and other spect probes. The spect probes are further segmented into technetium-99m-based small animal spect probes, iodine-131-based small animal spect probes, gallium-67-based small animal spect probes, thallium-201-based small animal spect probes, and other spect probes. The MRI contrast agents are segmented into gadolinium-based small animal contrast agents, iron-based small animal contrast agents, and manganese-based small animal contrast agents. The CT contrast agents are further segmented into iodine-based small animal CT contrast agents, barium-based small animal CT contrast agents, gold nanoparticles and gastrografin-based small animal CT contrast media.

Regional Analysis of Small Animal Imaging Market:

The Americas is likely to dominate the global small animal imaging market during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to increasing investments by clinical research organizations in pre-clinical studies, increasing government funding’s in research activities and increasing number of pharmaceutical and research-based organizations. Europe is the second largest market in the global small animal imaging market. The European market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies and growing number of research organizations for diagnosis of diseases. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing government support for biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D and growing number of translational research activities. The Middle East and Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness and low government support. In this region, the Middle East holds the largest market owing to the development of healthcare infrastructure.

