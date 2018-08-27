Secure your Caravan when you’re not using it

So you’ve made a big investment in buying your new or used caravan and it’s time to settle back to your other home – the one that doesn’t have wheels. Surprisingly some councils don’t allow for caravans to be permanently parked on the street and there are strict rules around where and how you can store your caravan. Below are the main considerations when looking for somewhere to keep your caravan:

Council Rules on caravan storage

In some districts around Australia, local councils can deem a caravan “unsightly” and order the owner to remove or relocate it, if it is parked for over 2 months outside a premises. Be sure to call the local council with their specific laws. In most cases where the garage is not large enough, an external caravan storage place will be required.

Backyard isn’t always a good parking area

Apart from the fact that the backyard of a home is taken up by the caravan, a property’s backyard can pose as a challenge if there isn’t enough space to maneuver the caravan in or out of it easily. Choosing a good caravan storage facility will provide you with both security and more space than the average backyard.

External Secure Storage

Choosing a good caravan storage facility will provide you with both security and more space than an average backyard. Look for a place that has 24 hour 7 days a week video surveillance and is fenced in. In some places they offer bollards that are propped up to secure the caravan in their space for added security.

Review the reviews

Before you finalise where you would like to store your caravan, find out what other customers have to say about their service. Read their online reviews and visit their location and make sure they have both short-term and long-term caravan storage in case you may need to unexpectedly extend your stay for whatever reason.

RV Sales Australia are a reputable caravan storage supplier who also sell both both new and used caravans. They have a history of storing caravans for many clients and will be more than happy to show you around their 24/7 security facility.

