Computer Aided Detection Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Computer Aided Detection Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Computer Aided Detection Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Computer Aided Detection.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Computer Aided Detection Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Computer Aided Detection Market are Technologies Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Philips healthcare, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, McKesson Corporation, Hologic Inc, iCAD, Inc and Vucomp. According to report the global computer aided detection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

CAD refers to pattern recognition software that helps scan digital images or mammographic images to identify and highlight conspicuous patters that are on the medical images, such patters are possible diseases. The global computer aided detection market size was valued over USD 450 million in 2015. The primary reason for the growth of market is growing prevalence of cancers, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, bone cancer, and prostate cancer as computer aided detection is used in cancer screening. Moreover, growing market for medical imaging is expected to drive the global market for computer aided detection. Globally, the rise in number of cancer patients and investments in the development of medical devices for treating cancer is anticipated to have a significant impact on the computer aided detection market.

Segment Covered

The report on global computer aided detection market covers segments such as, application, breast CAD imaging modalities and imaging modalities. On the basis of application the global computer aided detection market is categorized into lung cancer, colon/rectal cancer, liver cancer, neurological/musculoskeletal/cardiovascular cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer. On the basis of breast CAD imaging modalities the global computer aided detection market is categorized into nuclear imaging, mammography, ultrasound imaging, tomosynthesis and magnetic resonance imaging. On the basis of imaging modalities the global computer aided detection market is categorized into nuclear medicine imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound imaging, X-Ray imaging and magnetic resonance.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global computer aided detection market such as, EDDA technology, Inc, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Philips healthcare, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, McKesson Corporation, Hologic Inc, iCAD, Inc and Vucomp.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global computer aided detection market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of computer aided detection market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the computer aided detection market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the computer aided detection market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

