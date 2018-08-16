Worldwide Medical Ventilator Market Ready to set outstanding Growth from 2018 to 2023

Global Medical Ventilator Market – Overview

The demand for the Medical Ventilator is increasing with the increasing number of critically ill patients. Additionally, the global ventilator market is experiencing a boost due to increasing lifestyle associated chronic diseases, environmental pollution, increasing incidence of asthma & bronchitis, and addictions. Ventilator associated pneumonia is a primary risk associated with the prolonged use of ventilators, which may act as a risk factor for this market.

The Global Medical Ventilator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Global Medical Ventilator Market – Competitive Analysis

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the major player in the global ventilators manufacturers. The healthcare business of the company accounts for 42% of its total global sales revenue. It has more than 450 innovative products and solutions. The company offers various Products for respiratory care and ventilation such as Respironics NM3, Respironics V680 and Respironics Trilogy 202.

Medtronic plc. Is another major player in this market with the products such as Puritan Bennet 980, Newport HT70, and Newport 360. In 2015, the company acquired Covidien with the market capitalism, which was about USD 100 billion. It is one of the largest medical device manufacturers in the world.

ResMed is a global manufacturer of the machines and other products that diagnose, treat or help to manage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep-disordered breathing (particularly sleep apnea), or other respiratory conditions. It manufactures medical ventilator named Astral 150 and Astral 100.

Global Medical Ventilator Market – Major Players

Key players in Medical Ventilator Market are:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medtronic (Ireland)

• ResMed (U.S.)

• General Electric Company (U.S.)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

• Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S)

• Hamilton Medical (Switzerland)

• Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

Global Medical Ventilator Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Medical Ventilators Market consists of four regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Americas is the largest market for medical ventilators in the globe, whose growth is contributed to the increasing prevalence of smoking leading to lung diseases, the significant number of patients having chronic heart diseases, and the demand for mechanical ventilators. The market is growing continuously in Europe due to the great demand for Medical Ventilator in hospitals, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Owing to increasing environmental pollution, high incidence of asthma & chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and large patient pool, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa shows steady growth in this market and expected to continue during the forecast period.

Global Medical Ventilator Market – Segmentation

The Global Medical Ventilator Market has been segmented on the basis of types of ventilators, which includes non-invasive ventilators, invasive ventilators, and mechanical ventilators. Non-invasive ventilators are further segmented into volume-cycled, pressure-cycled, flow-cycled, and time-cycled ventilators. Mechanical ventilators are further segmented into positive pressure and negative pressure ventilators. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into critical care, neonatal care, emergency care, and others.

Major Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Continued….

