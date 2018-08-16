Text Analytics Market 2018 Comprehensive Research Study and Strong Growth in Future 2023

Market Scenario:

Text analytics is basically retrieving of high quality information from already available text sources. It is also referred to as text data mining. It is used for various purposes such as classification, summarization and to make unstructured data accessible and useful. The need for text analytics market is increasing rapidly on a global platform. The factors driving the growth of text analytics market are increasing need for social media analysis, effective brand building and rapidly increasing big data market.

The Text Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment and industry vertical. Based on application, the customer experience management segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Text mining is frequently utilized to improve customer experience through various information sources and is one of the traditional methods in customer service. Implementation of text analytics offers quick and computerized feedback to clients, which helps in reducing the dependency on executives for resolving issues.

The global text analytics market is expected to grow at approx. USD 9 Billion by 2023, at 17% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in text analytics market are – SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Clarabridge, Inc. (US), Megaputer Intelligence, Inc. (US), Luminoso Technologies, Inc. (US), MeaningCloud LLC (US), KNIME.com AG (Switzerland), Infegy, Inc. (US), Lexalytics, Inc. (US), Averbis (Germany), Bitext Innovations S.L.(Spain) among others.

Segments:

Text analytics market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Component:

Software

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Application:

Documentation Management

Workforce Management

Customer Experience Management

Marketing Management

Risk And Compliance Management

By Deployment:

Cloud

On premise

By Vertical:

BFSI

Retail And E-Commerce

Government

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Energy And Utilities

Travel And Hospitality

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of text analytics market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. During the forecast period, North America region will witness significant competition from the Europe region owing to rapid growth of mobile technology and increasing population on social media platforms.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original manufacturers (OEMs)

Research/Consultancy firms

Text analytics service vendors

System integrators

IT developers

Third party vendors

Network operators

Infrastructure provider

Government

Regulatory and compliance agencies

