Smartphone Operating System Market Analysis, Share and Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Segment Forecasts To 2023

Global Smartphone Operating System Market, by Type (Open Source, Closed Source), Operating System (Android, iOS, Symbian, Blackberry, Windows) – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Smartphone operating system refers to the operating systems running on mobile phones, tablets, PDAs and other mobile devices. Basically, an operating system is a platform that allows devices to run applications and programs on it. Symbian and Research in Motion were among the early starters in the market and occupied nearly half of the market, but were driven out in no time. With the release of operating systems from Apple and Google, there has been a tremendous increase in the sales of mobile phones.

Technology giants such as Google and Apple are the major players in smartphone operating system market. Google’s operating system, Android, is the most popular smartphone operating system owing to its open source platform and user friendly interface. Increasing adoption of smartphones is one major factor responsible for driving the growth of smartphone operating system market. Increasing digitalization is another major factor responsible for fueling the growth of global smartphone operating system market. Apple’s iOS ranks second in terms of market share in the smartphone operating system owing to the increasing adoption of iPhones. Android and iOS continue to dominate the smartphone operating system market. The company focuses on designing operating systems for smartphones, tablets, PDAs, computers and laptops. Microsoft and Blackberry rank next in line after Apple and Google in terms of smartphone operating system market share.

Increasing demand for mobile applications and growing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping are other major factors driving the growth of the global smartphone operating system market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding different applications being offered by smartphones like fitness apps, GPS maps, gaming and much more is boosting the growth of the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4751

The global smartphone operating system market has been segmented on the basis of type and operating system. The type segment is classified into open source and closed source platforms. Whereas, the operating system segment is further classified into android, iOS, windows, blackberry, Symbian and others. However, android operating system segment is expected to hold the major share of the market owing to the increasing adoption of android based smartphones and increasing demand for open source applications on play store. High adoption of mobile applications is one major factor driving the growth of smartphone operating system market. Android operating system sub segment is also expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Whereas, iOS from Apple is specifically meant for Apple phones and does not support open source platform. This limits the usage of this operating system. Even then, the market share of iOS is considerably high and continues to dominate the market.

The North American region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region. U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to better technological enhancements and increasing popularity of smartphones in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing use of mobile devices for payments is another major factor driving the growth of smartphone operating system market in the region.

The global smartphone operating system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Segmentation:

The global Smartphone Operating System Market is segmented on the basis of type and operating system. The operating system segment is classified as android, iOS, windows, Symbian and others. However, the android sub segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the smartphone operating system market. Smartphone operating system offer various benefits to the users and provides a friendly user interface. Some other operating systems which once were very popular, such as Palm OS, WebOS, Maemo, MeeGo, Limo etc. have been discontinued or are no longer supported.

Some of the prominent players in the global smartphone operating system market: Google, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Blackberry Limited (U.S.), Linux Foundation (U.S.), Jolla OY (Finland), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.) and Samsung Electronics (South Korea).

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for mobile application development platforms across different industry verticals in this region. U.S. holds the majority of market share both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of mobile applications.

Access Report Description @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smartphone-operating-system-market-4751

Regional Analysis:

The global smartphone operating system market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market growth is attributed to technological advancements in smartphone industry.

Intended Audience:

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology Solution Providers

• Government Bodies

• Consumers

• Commercial

• Residential

• Corporate

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 2 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM

TABLE 3 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 4 NORTH AMERICA SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

FIGURE 3 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM

FIGURE 4 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

FIGURE 5 NORTH AMERICA SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

Continued…….

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com