Pompe Disease Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Pompe Disease Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Pompe Disease Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Pompe Disease.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Pompe Disease Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Pompe Disease Market are Biomarin Pharmaceuticals, Genzyme, Audentes Therapeutics, EPIVAX, OXYRANE, Valerion Therapeutics and Sangamo Biosciences. According to report the global pompe disease Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pompe disease, is an autosomal recessive metabolic disorder that damages muscle and nerve cells throughout the body. It is caused by an accumulation of glycogen in the lysosome due to deficiency of the lysosomal acid alpha-glucosidase enzyme. These disease approximately affects one individual in 40,000 in the U.S, however the incidence varies among different ethnic group. Pompe disease can be treated by symptomatic, supportive and disease-specific ways. As the disease involves impairment of cardiac, respiratory and muscular systems, the treatment entails requirement of specialists with expertise in all these disorders. Cardiologists, dieticians, pediatricians, orthopedists and other specialist may need to co-ordinate and design a well collaborated treatment plan for the patient.

The global Market size of pompe disease Market was worth USD XX million and it is projected to reach to USD XX million by 2024.Increasing developments in the gene therapy and enzyme replacement therapies are the primary factors driving the growth of Pompe disease Market. However, inflated costs associated with the pompe disease therapy could hinder the market growth opportunities. Moreover, research activities performed to find an effective treatment for the disease and the growth in the special regulatory drug designations for orphan drugs can further create the growth opportunities for pompe disease market.

Among the geographies, North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to hold its dominance in pompe disease market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about the pompe disease & its treatment procedure and rising healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific countries.

Segment Covered

The report on global pompe disease Market covers segments such as, therapy type, molecule type, dosage form and route of administration. On the basis of therapy type the global pompe disease Market is categorized into enzyme replacement therapy and substrate reduction therapy. On the basis of molecule type the global pompe disease Market is categorized into biologics and small molecules. On the basis of dosage form the global pompe disease Market is categorized into solid and liquid. On the basis of route of administration the global pompe disease Market is categorized into oral and parental.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and Market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest Market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the Market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pompe disease Market such as, Amicus Therapeutics, Biomarin Pharmaceuticals, Genzyme, Audentes Therapeutics, EPIVAX, OXYRANE, Valerion Therapeutics and Sangamo Biosciences.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, Market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global pompe disease Market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new Market players can consider. The report provides insights into the Market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of pompe disease Market. Moreover, the study highlights current Market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the pompe disease Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional Market brings an insight on the Market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the pompe disease Market to understand the present and future trends in this Market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

