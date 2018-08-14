Umbilical Cord Blood Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Umbilical Cord Blood Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Umbilical Cord Blood Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Umbilical Cord Blood.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Umbilical Cord Blood Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Umbilical Cord Blood Market are CBR Systems, Inc., Cord Blood America, Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation, Cordlife Group Ltd., Cryo-Cell International, Inc., Vita 34 AG, LifeCell, Cryo-Save AG, StemCyte Inc and Others. According to report the global umbilical cord blood market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The blood from umbilical cord is stored and preserved into the blood bank for future use. It blood contains white blood cells, red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and is also rich in hematopoietic stem cells. The stored cord blood is use to reconstruct bone marrow in medical therapies. Umbilical cord blood is pragmatic to be a potential source of ancestor cells that is used for reconstitution of organs, tissue, and other functional areas. Thus, the use of these blood in healthcare industry with its dependable and cost-effective method of treatment with fewer side effects. Moreover, with the development in reformative medicine the use of this blood will help the individual of all age to cure nearly 80 diseases, including various types of sarcoma, leukemia, anemia, malignancies, inherited metabolic disorders, and deficiencies of the immune system. The rise in awareness about the benefits of cord blood and development and research for novel treatment is driving the growth of the market.

The science of living cells called regenerative medicine used to regenerate or helps to repair cell damage by genetics, disease, injury or aging. The research carried on the cord blood stem cells can be helpful to patients facing life-changing medical conditions. The cord blood bank may be private or public. The public sector accounted for the largest share in storage segment. The cord blood is used in application such as cancers, blood disorders, metabolic disorders, immune disorders, osteoporosis and others. The blood used for cancer treatment accounted for the largest share in the market.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for umbilical cord blood. The rising demand for umbilical cord blood in stem cell research and public awareness about cord blood banking is driving the growth in this region. In U.S. the demand of cord blood is high. The growth in Asia-Pacific is mainly driven by growing awareness of stem cell banking in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Over the past few years, the cord blood market has seen significant consolidation. The merger and acquisition is the key strategy of the leading player in this market. For instance, Cord Blood Registry (CBR) the largest cord blood of the United States was acquired by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, in 2015. Furthermore Human Longevity Inc. also acquired Life bank USA from Celgene Corporation in 2016. In June 2018, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. signed an agreement (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”) to acquire all the assets of CORD: USE Cord Blood Bank, Inc.

The report on global umbilical cord blood market covers segments such as, storage, application and end user. On the basis of storage the global umbilical cord blood market is categorized into public and private. On the basis of application the global umbilical cord blood market is categorized into cancers, blood disorders, metabolic disorders, immune disorders, osteopetrosis and others. On the basis of end user the global umbilical cord blood market is categorized into hospitals, pharmaceuticals and research institutes.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global umbilical cord blood market such as, ViaCord Inc., CBR Systems, Inc., Cord Blood America, Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation, Cordlife Group Ltd., Cryo-Cell International, Inc., Vita 34 AG, LifeCell, Cryo-Save AG, StemCyte Inc and Others.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global umbilical cord blood market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of umbilical cord blood market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the umbilical cord blood market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the umbilical cord blood market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

