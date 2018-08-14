Consumer Robotics Market Size and Scope of Worldwide Market Analysis, Services and Solutions and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Companies such as iRobot Corporation (U.S), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Hasbro, Inc. (U.S), WowWee Group Limited (Hong Kong), Parrot SA (France), Google Inc. (U.S), are the leading providers of consumer robotics solution in the global market. The adoption of handheld computing devices including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and others are propelling the market. Mobile devices offer an opportunity to outsource computing devices. On Oct. 2, 2018, iRobot Corporation has expanded its operations with the acquisition of Robopolis SAS. The company has expanded its business in Europe to provide service across the world.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5068

The emergence of artificial intelligence, human-robot interaction, voice and speech recognition, gesture control, machine vision, tactile sensors, machine learning, and others, which are driving the consumer robotics market growth. Moreover, Wi-Fi and sensors are widely used in consumer robotics. The high price of robots is the major restraint in the consumer robotics market. There is a number of services availed to automate various consumer activities including vacuuming, cleaning dirty kitchen floors, entertainment among others. On Dec. 18, 2018, iRobot Corporation has gone into the agreement with Black & Decker to discontinue sales of all home robotic vacuums for a certain period of time after selling through its existing inventory.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Consumer Robotics Market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The consumer robotics market in this region has a huge demand due to the technological advancements in robotics, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The consumer robotics market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period due to huge demand for sensors in this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging consumer robotics market, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years. China is a major hub for electronics devices, which is boosting the market growth of consumer robotics market to the large extent.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global consumer robotics market iRobot Corporation (U.S), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Hasbro, Inc. (U.S), WowWee Group Limited (Hong Kong), Parrot SA (France), Google Inc. (U.S), Honda Motors Company Ltd. (Japan), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S), MAKO Surgical Corporation (Florida), Neato Robotics (U.S), Dà-Jiāng Innovations Science and Technology Co., Ltd (China), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Jibo, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Frog Robotics (France), among others.

Segmentation of Consumer Robotics Market:

The global consumer robotics market is segmented into types, components, verticals, and region. The type is segmented into task robots, surveillance robots, entertainment robots, security robots, educational robots, personal robots, and others. The components are segmented into processors, communications technologies, software, microcontrollers, displays, cameras, actuators, power supplies, sensors, manipulators, mobile robots, mobile platforms, wheels, legs, hopping, ball, walking, and others. The verticals segment is sub-segmented into telepresence robots, educational robotics kits, UAVs, healthcare robotics and industrial robotics and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The global consumer robotics market is expected to grow at USD ~17 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~19% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Intended Audience

Consumer robotics companies

Consumer robotics providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/consumer-robotics-market-5068

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitation

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Consumer Robotics Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Consumer Robotics Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Consumer Robotics Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Consumer Robotics Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Consumer Robotics Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Consumer Robotics Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

FIGURE 6 Global Consumer Robotics Market, 2017-2023,

FIGURE 7 Sub Segments Of Type

FIGURE 8 Global Consumer Robotics Market Size By Verticals, 2017

FIGURE 9 Share Of Global Consumer Robotics Market By Type, 2017 TO 2023

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com