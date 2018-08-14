Channel Management Software Market: Segregated Into On-Premise And Cloud-Based

Channel management software is used to manage online distribution channels in order to sell hotel inventory to several agents such as online travel agencies as well as smaller marketing agents in various markets across the globe. Channel management software is extensively utilized for sales and marketing purpose. This software enables marketers to develop different sales strategies as well as marketing techniques in order to extend their customer base. Moreover, channel management software also have the capability to optimize return on sales investments and build high-performing sales force.

Presently, manufacturers are unceasingly adopting purpose-build solutions and software in order to boost marketing programs and enhance inventory levels. This software enables organizations to help gain control over multi-step, complicated distributed channel and sales activities in order to reduce cycle times and costs and maximize revenues. Therefore, the capability to improve business agility by tailoring channel management to suit business needs is also a major factor which is expected to drive the channel management software market, globally.

Factors such as rising demand for real-time inventory management and update and the increasing demand for secure solution in order to prevent theft of customer data are boosting the global channel management software market. Additionally, the increasing requirement for cost effective and productive solution is also a key factor which is estimated to propel the demand for channel management software in the near future. Furthermore, rising adoption of cloud-based platform and the increasing importance of online bookings is also fueling the market across the globe. However, incompetence to cope with the evolving markets and cross-platform applications is anticipated to hinder the market during the forecast period. Moreover, high prices of the software is also a key factor which is projected to restrain the channel management software market globally.

The global channel management software market can be segmented based on solution, end-user type, deployment type, and industry. Based on solution, the global channel management software market can be classified into standalone and suite. In terms of deployment type, the channel management software market can be segregated into on-premise and cloud-based. Based on end-user type, the global channel management software market can be categorized into original design manufacturers (ODMS)/original equipment manufacturers (OEMS), distributors, wholesalers, and resellers. Furthermore, in terms of industry, the global channel management software market can be segregated into manufacturing, retail & services, distribution & logistics, hospitality, travel, and entertainment.

The channel management software market in North America is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rise in awareness about channel management and revenue management systems and their positive impact on revenues of companies of different sizes. Currently, rapid revenue growth is a top priority for any emerging company. Therefore, intense competition and increasing adoption of flexible cloud hosting platforms are also major factors which are anticipated to fuel the demand for channel management software across the region. Moreover, developing regions such as Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the channel management software market in the near future. Furthermore, expansion of industries such as manufacturing, telecommunications, aviation and travel & tourism in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, is anticipated to create new opportunities for the channel management software market in the region.

Major players operating in the global channel management software market include Accent Technologies, Inc., CCI, Inc., Channeltivity, LLC., Computer Market Research, Ltd., Entomo, Inc., eZee Centrix Limited, Herald Logic Private Limited, JDA Software Group, Mindmatrix, Inc., Percolate Industries, Inc., Relayware, Inc., and SiteMinder Distribution Ltd.

