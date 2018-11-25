KrojamSoft, Inc Offers the Long Path Tool Software Program in 3 Different Packages

Santa Clara, CA, (November 25, 2018) – KrojamSoft, Inc has a handy little software tool on offer for people who have trouble copying or deleting files from their system – the Long Path Tool. The tool is the best option for those who want to manage the files in their PC that have long directory path or have file name too long to delete. The software developer company offers the tool in 3 varied packages.

The first one is the Home license package, which is for non-business or personal usage. It comes with fantastic features like Automatic bulk renaming and Long path files scanning, moving, copying and deletion. Updates are offered free for 2 years and there is Email support.

The second one is Business license and it is meant only for commercial use. It has the same features but the updates are for 3 years. There is Files attributes preservation and Command line version. Users get control settings for copying ACLs and file ownership. There is Email support, online chat support and standard phone support.

The 3rd one is the Business PRO license, which again, is meant for various commercial purposes. The features are the same as the second package, but there is premium phone support.

