Burleigh Travel: Now Arranging Rugby Tours to Gormanston Park Dublin

Burleigh Travel, a leading sports tour provider, are now offering a unique rugby tour experience at Gormanston Park, Dublin, Ireland – offering rugby teams all over the country the chance to visit the impressive grounds of Gormanston Park and take in some traditional Irish culture, whist enjoying fun-packed weekends of rugby, team building and sporting activities.

Rugby tours at Gormanston Park are possibly the greatest in Ireland. Located just 22 miles north of Dublin in a scenic 110-acre parkland site boasting a great range of sporting facilities, those on rugby tours can take advantage of a complete gym, an indoor sports complex, an 18-hole golf course and more whilst on their stay. They also get the opportunity to dine in the 14th Century castle, and to explore the Irish capital.

Tours to Gormanston Park are of course not all about team bonding either, also combining many rugby based activities and games designed to enhance players and teams skills. The tour even includes a visit to the Aviva Stadium, the home of Irish rugby.

More information regarding Gormanston Park rugby tours is available here: https://www.burleightravel.co.uk/blog/rugby-tours/rugby-tours-to-gormanston-park-ireland/

A spokesperson and representative from Burleigh Travel was incredibly wager to comment saying, “Anyone interested in organising a rugby tour to Gormanston Park should enquire today, our team are always happy to help and are able to organise rugby tours based on all needs and requirements.”

About Burleigh Travel

Burleigh Travel is a leading sports tour provider boasting over 20 years’ experience in arranging high-quality sport tours, such as cricket tours, for teams of all ages and abilities. The company offer a fully inclusive service by organising suitable accommodation, travel arrangements, fixtures, sightseeing trips, and activities and are always flexible to any specific requirements that their clients may have may have. More information is available on the company’s website here: https://www.burleightravel.co.uk/about-us/.

