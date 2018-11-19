Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Industry Trends, Key Takeaways, Market Driver, Growth Prospect By 2022

19 Nov 2018: The Global Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 752.5 million in 2016 and is estimated to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the development of cost-effective and innovative Head and Neck Cancer treatments. Cancers of squamous cells present in the linings of larynx, nose, salivary glands, throat, lips, and mouth cause the Head and Neck Cancers. The Head and Neck Cancer is amongst the common type of cancers. The past records reveal that every year a massive number of Head and Neck Cancers are detected globally with more than half accounting to death annually. The increasing number of Head and Neck Cancer patients and the demand for cost-efficient treatment options are helping the Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Market to grow with a CAGR of 9.4%.

The most preferred therapy performed by the surgeons is the surgical therapy combined with the radiation therapy. Moreover, the present treatment options available for Head and Neck Cancer results in less chances of survival rate. The latest developments in advanced radiotherapy and chemotherapy has helped to preserve some functions of the face. The treatment for Head and Neck Cancer is a significant challenge for the surgeons since the choice of treatment differs from patient to patient and tumor location. Generally, the Head and Neck Cancers are operated with the surgery, but the complicated facial structures and functions restricts the surgical operations. However, more focus is now being given to the technological developments of new targeted molecules like gene therapy, antibody drug conjugates, monoclonal antibodies, etc. This is expected to widen the market opportunities in near future, which will fuel up the market growth.

The market categorized on the grounds of treatment type, disease indication, end user and geography. On the grounds of treatment type, the market is distributed into Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, External Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy, Surgery and Targeted Therapy. Surgery, bring the most preferred therapy choice is projected to lead the Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Market in the forecast period. To prevent the reoccurrence of the cancer, the Radiation therapy is used which is expected to contribute largely to the market after the surgery. Furthermore, Chemotherapy is an assistant treatment to other therapies and therefore is expected to contribute little share in the Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Market.

On the grounds of disease indication, the market is distributed into Laryngeal Cancer, Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer, Nasopharyngeal Cancer, Oropharyngeal Cancer, Salivary Gland Cancer and etc. The Lip and Oral Cavity cancer is predicted to rise globally due to growing number of people affected by lip and oral cancer. On the grounds of end user, the Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Market is distributed into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Hospital is expected to contribute a comparatively larger share.

Geographically, the market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Market share from North America will continue to dominate due to high prevalence high smoking rate and HPV-induced cancers. After this, Europe is expected to contribute second largest market share. The leading players in the Head and Neck Cancer Drugs/Therapeutics Industry are profiled as Merck & Co. Eli Lilly, Merck Group and Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi.

