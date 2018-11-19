Dicamba Herbicide Market 2025:- Driving Factors, Opportunities and Regional Analysis

19th November, 2018- Dicamba Herbicide Market is expected to gain a positive CAGR in the forthcoming period. Dicamba is a selective herbicide prominently in the chlorophenoxy family of chemicals and is known to kill broad-leaved plants growing in corn, rights of way and lawns. There are different types of dicamba deployed as herbicides, out of which dimethylamine salt and sodium salt are the most generic ones. It is mainly used in three sectors, agriculture, turf and lawn. Agriculture is the prime application segment for dicamba herbicide market. Commercial products that encompass use of dicamba as herbicide include liquids, dust or granules and the products may be ready-to-use or concentrated. Overall, it acts like natural hormones identical to auxins to regulate plant growth. Driving factors responsible for the growth of dicamba herbicide market includes rise in awareness for crop protection and rise in exports due to flexible government policies. Also, dicamba is a viable alternative fir glyphosate and it can be also used in combination with glyphosate for agriculture and farming applications.

Based on segmentation by crop type, the dicamba herbicide market includes cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, pastures and forage crops, sugarcane, tea, coffee, fruits & vegetables. Cereals & grains segment is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period. Based on segmentation by physical form, the dicamba herbicide industry includes dry and liquid. Based on segmentation by application, the dicamba herbicide industry includes post-emergence and pre-emergence. Based on segmentation by formulation, the dicamba herbicide market includes salt and acid. Geographically, dicamba herbicide market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. North America market dominates the global market owing to rise in use of dicamba herbicides through modern agricultural techniques and the growing demand for food security. The key players in the dicamba herbicide market includes Monsanto Company, Bayer Crop Science, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Syngenta AG.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Dicamba Herbicide in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Dicamba Herbicide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Monsanto Company

Dupont

BASF SE

DOW Chemical Company

Bayer Cropscience AG

Syngenta AG

Nufarm Limited

Helena Chemical Company

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Physical Form

Liquid

Dry

By Formulation

Acid

Salt

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Pastures & Forage Crops

Others

