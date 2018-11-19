Darkroom Lamp Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025

19th November 2018 – Global Darkroom Market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR in the estimated period. Darkrooms were usually red or orange and when light was passed through them they turned yellow. Red light was used when developing negatives. Later yellow light was used with pointing papers and dark green for panchromatic plate. The filter could be made of glass, fabric, acetate, paper mounted between glass or liquid (potassium biochromate). Folding lamps were used when in transit.

A safelight is a light source suitable for use in a photographic darkroom. It only provides light from the visible spectrum to which photographic material is completely insensitive. Different makes of darkroom lamps include readings improved pocket ruby lamp, Neptune, wonder, rubralux, all British no 4, hock bottle and luxol. Darkrooms are field of electron microscopy sciences and early photography revolved round this.

A timer is integral to a darkroom and minutes and seconds are in total darkness. 60 minute can be set in minutes for developing and seconds for enlarging control. Two separate recaptles control an outlookenkarger or printer and safelight by a combination time/focus switch. Each outlet has a 750 W capacity. This model can be used with arelay for heavier loads.

A very good example is Kodak Safelight filters scientifically designed for safelight lamps. The lamp provides perfect brightness when used as instructed.Another example is Paterson safelight. By type, darkroom lamp market includes Red Darkroom lamp, White darkroomlamp and Blue darkroom lamp. By application, segmentation includes medical care, photography, industrial and other.

By product type, segmentation includes high pressure mercury lamp, fluorescence low pressure, metal halide and other. Segmentation by region includes UnitedStates, EU, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Key industry players include Philips, Acuity Brand, EncampSulfite, Kurtzon Lighting, B & H Photo video.

