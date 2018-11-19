Composite Insulators Market 2025: Consumption, Benefits, Sale Price Analysis and Capacity

19th November, 2018- Composite Insulators Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Composite Insulators are also termed as “Silicon rubber insulators” or “Polymer insulators”. A composite insulator includes at least two insulating parts, such as fiberglass core and housing equipped with metal end fittings. Composite insulators are witnessing developing trend. They denote the new technology for electrical insulators. In addition, as compared to the glass insulators or porcelain a composite insulator has several prominent factors such as being non-brittle and light in weight; due to which construction costs get reduced. It is ideal for use in compact line post insulators, and protection against seismic waves, and contamination.
Composite Insulators Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Composite Insulators Market is categorized based on product types such as Suspension, Line Post, Braced Line Post, Pivoting Braced Post, Horizontal Vee, Insulated Cross-arm. Composite Insulators Market is categorized based on application into Low Voltage Line, Power Plants, Substations, High Voltage Line, Others. Composite Insulators Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).
Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Composite Insulators Market include Pfisterer, INAEL Electrical, Lapp Insulators, ABB, Saver Group, Yamuna, Pinggao Group, Goldstone Infratech, Gruppo Bonomi, FCI, Exel Composites, MR, Siemens, Zapel, Shenma Power. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.
Market Segment:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Composite Insulators in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Global Composite Insulators market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
- SEVES
- Lapp Insulators
- Pfisterer
- INAEL Elactrical
- Gruppo Bonomi
- ABB
- Saver Group
- MR
- FCI
- SIEMENS
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Suspension
- Line Post
- Braced Line Post
- Horizontal Vee
- Pivoting Braced Post
Insulated Cross-arm
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Low Voltage Line
- High Voltage Line
- Power Plants, Substations
- Others
