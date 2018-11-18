Julian Graham Offers 20% Off On Accessories: Here’s How To Avail

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire – Building a dream home in the Buckinghamshire area must include designing a stylish bathroom and kitchen. Homeowners want to go all out and create a space that makes them feel safe, secure, and at home. While most concentrate on the bedrooms and the living room areas, the kitchen and bathrooms Buckinghamshire homes have are often left last.

Leaving the plans for the bathroom and kitchen High Wycombe designs for later can mean having to sacrifice the quality and aesthetics of the accessories that belong inside. However, thanks to Julian Graham Kitchens & Bathrooms, fittings and accessories are now more affordable. The independent showroom is personally run by Julian Graham to ensure all clients get the VIP treatment.

The Hazlemere Showroom

One visit to the showroom and homeowners will have several ideas on the right bathroom ensuite to go with their personal style, preference, and budget. Sample designs are worth seeing in person to allow clients to set their expectations for the outcome of their bathrooms Buckinghamshire houses can brag about.

The designs showcased on site are Italian-inspired to give homes a touch of class without compromising functionality. Everything from the freestanding baths to the smooth and sleek modular washbasin units is available at the Hazlemere showroom for viewing and examination. Other accessories included matching wall panels and radiators for a rustic, but elegant bathroom set up, and several shower solutions.

Hit two birds with one stone and also take time to visit the kitchen High Wycombe display to see all of the available options as well. This will help you come up with a theme for the house that lets you express your personality while also creating a seamless and breathable home for you, your family and your guests. There are always new, innovative, and unique ideas that add magic and wonder into any kitchen, all of which can be seen at the Julian Graham Kitchens & Bathroom showroom.

Expect Excellence

It has always been the goal of Julian Graham to build and design kitchens and bathrooms that meet the expectations of every individual client. So far, expectations have been exceeded as one S. Smith comments: “The team at Julian Graham Kitchen & Bathrooms did an excellent job on the recent bathroom renovations at my home. They stayed on schedule and with the budget. High-quality results from hard working professionals.”

Get 20% Off Today

As an incentive for potential clients who are still debating about the right look for their bathroom suite, Julian Graham Kitchens & Bathroom is now offering 20% off on all accessories for every purchase of a bathroom suite. This means you can now have every type and style accessory you could want without worrying about breaking your budget.

Hurry and call 01494 718 585 today to learn more about this deal of a lifetime! Saving money while getting your dream bathrooms Buckinghamshire or kitchens High Wycombe is made possible by the one and only Julian Graham and his team; don’t miss out on this offer, enquire today.

