Book Your Nest In Lodha Marquise Which Offers Lavish Lifestyle 9810047296

Lodha The Park is a new housing project launched in Worli by the reputed builder Lodha Group. The project covers gigantic land comprises of 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments. Here, the residents will have unlimited amenities and an upgraded lifestyle. Each and every material used in the construction work of building is of high quality to make sure the building is strong and secure for the home owners.

Attractive Features Of Lodha Parkside

These apartments are designed in a unique way where everyone can enjoy the beautiful view of sunrise and sunset. Also, the rooms are airy so that there is no hindrance while moving from one room to another. You will be shocked to see the beautiful interior the idea of which is given by the professional interior designers. The roofs of Lodha Kiara apartments are also catchy which will attract everyone who visits your place. There is modular kitchen in every apartment with covered cabinets having green marble on slab which is scratch resistant. Also, the branded fittings and fixtures have been done in the bathroom and kitchen.

Highlights Of Trump Tower Mumbai Project

• 3 Side Opening Of The Building

• Proper Sunlight And Air Access

• Classy Marble Flooring

• Air Conditioned Rooms

• Imported Fittings And Fixtures

• Designer Modular Kitchen

• Awesome Interior And Exterior

• Lush Green Surroundings

• Servants Area With Separate Wardrobe Area

Amenities Offered At Lodha The Park Trump Tower

If you give a glance on the convenience to the residents provided in Lodha The Park Address then you will be stunned to know that the complex includes 7 big swimming pools, multipurpose hall, landscaped gardens and parks to walk in the morning and evening. Also, it consists of biggest playground where children can play any sports. Also, you don’t need to worry about the children when they are outside and in the garden because the complex is under CCTV surveillance and there are security guards to provide your complete safety.

It also includes shaded walkways, car parking space that is covered as well as opened, health club, indoor games facilities and clubhouse.

About Lodha The Park Address

Situated to the south-west of Mumbai, Lodha The Park Worlienjoys the smooth connectivity to the various parts of the city through public transport.

• Mumbai Central Railway station is approachable within a distance of 4.2 Kms

• Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is reachable within 21 minutes of drive

• The area enjoys the presence of popular institutes, schools, hospitals and shopping malls

• Presence of Banks and ATM’s nearby

You can appreciate the work of interior designers who made these apartments looks so beautiful that no one will wants to go out if entered once. The exterior walls are painted with weather proof paints which makes the walls of the building more strong. This project is wonderfully crafted by the groups of architects and engineers to offer you modern life. The beautiful also surroundings add one more benefit to this project. It’s really a good luck to reside in such lavish apartments. So, don’t be late to book your apartment in Lodha Park Worli

