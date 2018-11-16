Support Activities For Printing Industry Shifting Towards Robotic Automation

Companies in the support activities for printing market are moving towards robotic automation for Flexo Platemaking process. Robotic Automation is the process of integrating processing equipment to automatically perform a variety of applications such as imaging, exposing, punching, washing-out, drying, finishing, plate handling, storing and other functions attached with it all together. It allows flexographers to produce plates at excellent speed and with great repeatability and quality.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE SUPPORT ACTIVITIES FOR PRINTING MARKET AT $46 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for half of the global market.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global support activities for printing market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, traditional printed products, for example, promoting and books, are progressively being devoured in electronic arrangement. Advanced dislodging of print is a huge issue for the printing business. Numerous organizations are putting resources into advanced advances, offering cost funds and efficiencies. Over the most recent couple of years, computerized and subordinate administrations have picked up a more noteworthy offer of the printing market to the detriment of counterbalance printing. Essential explanations behind this pick up incorporate enhancements in computerized innovations, the expanded focusing on and personalization of literature, and the development of the commonplace printer’s plan of action to incorporate extra related administrations.

The support activities for printing market includes establishments that perform pre-press and post-press services in support of printing activities. Pre-press services include platemaking, typesetting, and trade binding and sample mounting. Post-press services include book or paper bronzing, die-cutting, edging, embossing, folding, gilding, gluing, and indexing.

