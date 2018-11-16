Super capacitor 2018 Global Market Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) Announces the Publication of its Half Cooked Research Report – Super capacitor Market 2016-2022.

The Super Capacitor Market is growing rapidly. Increased demand in smart gadgets, increased demand for power backup for low power equipments such as RAM, SRAM, and microcontrollers are driving the super capacitor market. The Super capacitor market is globally emerging across world. New opportunities from hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), smart grids, and renewable energy systems are the factors accelerating the super capacitor market.

The study reveals that the increasing costs of fossil fuels and the dangerous impact of rising carbon emissions are compelling several consumer electronics manufacturers and automobile makers to adopt new alternative power supplies which has resulted in a trend of using hybrid energy sources in the near future which is responsible for growth the super capacitor market by the forecast period. The study indicates that the future electronics has a full super capacitor selection from several manufacturers that can be used for a super capacitor battery or for any other super capacitor applications. The high costs of new materials used in super capacitor is the major restraining factor for the super capacitor market.

The study indicates that new development and research is still going on in the field of super capacitors to increase the capability. A recent news shared that researchers in Australia have developed a new type of electrode that radically increases the energy storage capacity of super capacitors and could lead to flexible, thin film self-contained solar capture and storage devices.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Super capacitor Market has been valued at US $ ~4 Billion by the end of forecast period with ~22% of CAGR during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Major Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Super capacitor Market: – Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ioxus (U.S.), CAP-XX (Australia), Angstron Materials (U.S.), Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), LS Ultracapacitor (South Korea), Graphenex (UK), Vina Technology (South Korea), Nesscap Energy Inc. (Canada) among others.

Super capacitor Market Segmentation

The super capacitor market has been segmented on the basis of on the basis of type, material, application, end-user and region. Looking through the type segment it’s been observed that double layer super capacitor would dominate the super capacitor market with the largest market share. The super capacitor market is dominated by consumer electronics sector. However the automotive sector is expected to be the fastest growing sector in the super capacitor market by the forecast period.

Super capacitor Market Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Super capacitor Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that Asia-Pacific is dominating the super capacitor market with a highest market share. Asia – Pacific countries like China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and Japan are ahead in the in Super capacitor market due to increasing penetration of high-tech devices, increased installation of energy storage systems, introduction to hybrid transportation and many more. The study predicts Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region in the super capacitor market.

Intended Audience

System Integrators

Super capacitor Panel Technicians and Technologist

Network equipment vendors

OEMs

Super capacitor vendors

Network infrastructure integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By Type segment, the double layer super capacitor is the major contributor to the Super capacitor Market. The study indicates that by combining a battery with a super capacitor creates an electric vehicle battery which is long lasting, more powerful and less expensive than other technologies. The rechargeable electricity energy system in hybrid and electric vehicles uses super capacitors as its storage system. Super capacitors are also used in self-powered equipment that can be powered by humans. Considering the end user segment the automotive sector is expected to grow significantly in super capacitor market by the forecast period.

By Region, Asia-Pacific region has been leading the super capacitor market. Many factors such as innovation, large consumer electronics base have credited to developments of Super capacitor market in Asia-Pacific region. It has been observed that Asia-Pacific countries like China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and Japan would enhance the super capacitor market by the forecast period. It has been in observed that Asia-Pacific government is taking initiatives for developing hybrid transportation which has resulted in the growth of super capacitor market.

For the purpose of this study, the global Super capacitor market has been segmented on the basis of equipment and end user industries. The report on Super capacitor contains detailed analysis with market size of each segment.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

