Online Crowd Sourcing – A Hassel Free Online Design Service

The interior design services landscape is changing rapidly as companies are offering their design services and themes online. Online crowd sourcing enables customers to submit photos of a space online and interior design service providers send design ideas and style boards relevant for the space to customers directly. Once the customer selects a design, they receive personalized floor plan and shopping list along with instructions. For instance, Laurel and Wolf in the US offers interior design and decorating services to customers online through its crowd sourcing platform.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL SPECIALIZED DESIGN SERVICES MARKET TO GROW TO $223 BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the specialized design services market in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, some online platforms are standardizing processes and ensuring price transparency to offer affordable interior design services to lower budget buyers. In the past, professional design services were expensive but new online business models are standardizing business processes and lowering prices. Online interior design services platforms are matching client requirements with local interior designers. For instance, Homepolish standardizes processes, prices and offers design services to clients by matching client requirements with interior designer’s skills. It charges as low as $50 for a one-hour interior design service consulting session.

Callison RTKL was the largest player in the specialized design services market, with revenues of $1.4 billion in 2017. Callison’s growth strategy is aimed towards collaboration with global specialized design companies to develop innovative project solutions. For example, Callison and AT&T are developing new methods of packaging and retailing products to humanize the experience of shopping.

The specialized design services market comprises companies that are involved in planning, designing and administering projects as per client needs and specifications. The specialized design services market does not include architectural, engineering and computer system design services.

