U.S. Lawns Creates Eco-friendly Commercial Landscapes for Charleston Clients

Charleston commercial property owners and managers can trust U.S. Lawns to create eco-friendly landscapes. The company combines softscape and hardscape elements for resource-conserving commercial grounds.

[ORLANDO, 11/15/2018] – U.S. Lawns provides environmentally-friendly grounds care for Charleston commercial establishments. The company creates lawns that conserve as much water and energy as possible. The sustainable designs also help reduce the time and effort for maintenance. Clients will need to allot less time on landscape care.

A Blend of Softscape and Hardscape Elements

Incorporating hardscape elements, such as seating areas or water features, and softscape or green elements improves the sustainability of commercial grounds. Natural accents, such as stone, rock, and wood features, not only enhance the landscape’s overall look but provide better support for the garden’s ecosystem.

Permeable pavement systems, in particular, are one of the ways U.S. Lawns creates more environmental-friendly commercial grounds. It uses permeable pavers or interlocking concrete blocks to make hardscape features like pathways or patios. Rainwater runoff goes through the pavers instead of pouring across it, which improves the landscape’s drainage system. The water runoff is collected underneath the pavement in the substructure and can be reused for irrigation.

The pavers can also be constructed out of solar reflective index (SRI) materials. The mix of concrete and recycled resources helps reduce thermal pollution. It also improves the strength of the paver blocks, allowing it to take more pressure and be more resistant to harsh elements, especially the deterioration due to winter and spring’s freeze-thaw cycles.

Small Enhancements for Better Landscape Health

U.S. Lawns uses eco-friendly mulch to improve the health of its clients’ lawns and commercial grounds. Mulch, which is made of organic materials like bark and wood chips, increases soil’s nutrient content as it breaks down. The company also uses proper mulching techniques to lock in soil moisture and improve temperature regulation in the soil.

Other environmentally friendly solutions for better landscape health include:

• Adding soil and other organic matter to the soil for better water absorption

• Strategic placement of native grasses and moisture-loving plants

• Installing special drainage systems like French drains, surface drains, or dry creek beds to help conserve, store, and reuse water for irrigation

• Adding a rain garden that naturally absorbs rainwater runoff from the grounds, roofs, and other structures

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns is a trusted commercial lawn care services provider with more than 30 years of professional experience. Its wide selection of services includes snow and ice management, irrigation system maintenance, and multi-location landscape services. The Orlando, Florida-based company’s extensive roster of clients ranges from industrial facilities and municipal properties to businesses in the healthcare and hospitality industries. It has more than 250 franchisees across the nation, and it plans to extend its reach to all 50 states.

U.S. Lawns offers its comprehensive lawn care solutions to clients in Charleston, S.C., and its surrounding areas, including Summerville and Folly Beach. The local franchise is under the leadership of Tait Coates, a proud member of the Charleston community.

For more information or a free landscaping proposal, visit https://uslawns.com.