Overview of Hose Product materials in Seyoung Metal Co., Ltd Exporting Company in Korea

Seyoung Metal Co., Ltd. has grown rapidly as a professional manufacturing and exporting company.

It started as a trading company specializing in the export of kitchenware in 1999, and has expanded its business into PVC hose manufacturing business and now exports its products to more than 40 countries around the world. Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth by supplying excellent products to customers.

We are also increasing our reputation by exporting our products to overseas markets. Seyoung Metal has grown to become a world-class company by employing professional personnel with the value that nothing is more important than human resources. Our producing mind is to make the best quality as our life, and business mind is to show the best credit to all our customers

PVC SPRING HOSE

PVC Spring Hose uses a steel wire embedded in the hose wall to make a heavy-duty. PVC suction and discharge hose suitable for a wide variety of food products. Our Spring Hose will work in applications where soft-walled clear vinyl tubing and textile. reinforced hoses do not provide the needed vacuum or kink resistance. Seyoung's Spring Hose is used for milk, syrup, juices, wine, and food transfer applications. Its ability to withstand tight bends makes it useful for water lines in boats where space is tight.

LAY FLAT HOSE

Layflat hoses are flexible PVC hoses with a closely woven yarn reinforcement. The inner and outer walls of a layflat hose are inseparably fused. These hoses are weather resistant; lightweight; flexible; strong; collapsible when not in use and have a good degree of rot and chemical resistance. Layflat Hoses are resistant to most oxidising and reducing agents and diluted acids and alkalis for further details please contact us. Layflat Hose can be used for conveyance and discharge of water particularly for irrigation and water supply. Also used in general industry, civil and construction engineering.

SUCTION HOSE

An economical PVC suction hose for dewatering, agricultural, septic and marine applications. The lightweight flexible hose has a blue helix combined with clear PVC that allows any products being transferred to be viewed. For tough applications using PVC suction hose use our General Purpose Heavy Duty PVC suction hose

DUCT HOSE

Flexible Duct Hoses are the most reliable and durable products in the commercial HVAC industry. All products are the best in the industry. For homeowners, builders and HVAC contractors who want a superior our products.