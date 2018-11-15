Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Overview by Latest Key Trends, Opportunities, Geography and Applications to 2025

15th November, 2018- Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) is a mixture of closely related organic compounds derived from dimethylaminopropylamine and coconut oil. Cocamidopropyl Betaine CAPB is available as pale-yellow solution and is viscous in nature, and mostly used in personal care products as a surfactant.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Solvay

Clariant

BASF

Lubrizol

Evonik

KAO Chem

EOC

Inolex

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

CAB-30

CAB-35

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Appliance Industry

Automobile Industry

Others

Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. The market is categorized based on product types such as CAB-30, CAB-35, Others. Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market is categorized based on application into Appliance Industry, Automobile Industry, Others.

Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

North America has been at the forefront with regards to Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Industry include Clariant, Lubrizol, Evonik, KAO Chem, EOC, Inolex, Colonial Chem, Stepan, Croda, Oxiteno, Huntsman, Taiwan Sur., Galaxy Sur., Miwon, Solvay, Pilot Chem, Enaspol, Tianci, Lonza, Tianzhi Fine-chem, DX Chem, BASF, Top Chem, Flower’s Songs, Zanyu Tech, Wanli, Roker Chem, OLI Bio-tech, Mailun Chem. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Analysis By Regulatory Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Analysis By Service Type Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Analysis By Equipment Type Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Analysis By Service Contract Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Analysis By Service Provider Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Analysis By End-User Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Companies Company Profiles Of The Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Industry

