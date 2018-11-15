Capillary Electrophoresis Systems Market Growing Faster Than Expected

Capillary electrophoresis system is an instrument used in separation of nucleic acids and proteins with high accuracy and within short span of time. Capillary electrophoresis is based on the principle of separation of molecules according to charge and size. The basic difference between capillary electrophoresis and gel electrophoresis is that the molecules are separated inside the small capillary tube which is filled with conductive buffer rather than gel. Separation of molecules using capillary electrophoresis is faster and gives higher resolution as the thin tubes have a higher surface-to-volume ratio, which enables to dissipate heat faster, and thus run at high voltages without overheating. Capillary electrophoresis requires small amount of sample which is advantageous in the analysis of rare and expensive sample.

The global capillary electrophoresis systems market is driven by advantages of capillary electrophoresis such as efficiency, high accuracy, and greater reproducibility over other molecular techniques and analysis technologies. Technological developments in the automation of capillary electrophoresis systems enhance the features through quantitative and automatic separation based on a variety of different configured parameters. The new automatic system provides validated chemistry, high quality pressure and temperature controlling system which enables high reproducibility. These technological innovations in the field of capillary electrophoresis is likely to boost the efficiency and productivity of processes which will augment the growth of capillary electrophoresis market. Rising demand for new therapeutics in drug discovery field has created huge demand for protein and DNA separation method which has increased the demand for capillary electrophoresis systems. However, high cost of equipment and availability of other electrophoresis systems in the market are restraining the capillary electrophoresis systems market.

The global capillary electrophoresis systems market has been segmented based on product, mode of capillary electrophoresis, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been segmented into automatic capillary electrophoresis systems and semi-automatic capillary electrophoresis systems. Based on mode of capillary electrophoresis, the market has been segmented into capillary zone electrophoresis (CZE), capillary gel electrophoresis (CGE), capillary electro chromatography (CEC), and others. Capillary gel electrophoresis is the most preferred technology where the gel matrix is incorporated inside the capillary. Rising demand for protein and DNA separation in routine molecular biology research is augmenting the capillary gel electrophoresis segment. It is the most frequently used technique for protein and DNA separations. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into nucleic acid analysis and protein analysis. The nucleic acid analysis segment has been segmented into genomic DNA, plasmid DNA, NGS fragment analysis, RNA/mRNA analysis, and others.

Based on end-user, the global capillary electrophoresis systems market has been segmented into research organizations & institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. Increase in government funding and grants for new discovery of therapeutics and in the field of molecular biology enables research organizations to not only purchase new innovative capillary electrophoresis equipment, but also provide training to personnel in the use of these equipment to acquire accurate results. This is likely to augment the capillary electrophoresis systems market. The others segment includes hospitals, diagnostic labs, and forensic centers.

Geographically, the global capillary electrophoresis systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a significant share of the market due to rising research projects in the field of genomics and proteomics, government initiatives and funding to promote new research in genomic and drug discovery, and large number of key players engaged in the development of new therapeutics applying molecular approach. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to expand at high CAGRs during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the capillary electrophoresis systems market include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, LABGENE Scientific SA., Biotron Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Prince Technologies, AB Sciex, and Lumex Instruments.

