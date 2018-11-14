Style Craze, World’s Largest Beauty Community Launches

SkinKraft – India’s only Customized Skincare Regimen

SkinKraft was founded with one key purpose: To provide customized and world-class skin care suited for Indian skin. SkinKraft recognized the problem with Skincare in India: skin care was too complicated and completely misunderstood.

The brand’s story started with the founding of Stylecraze.com, world’s largest online beauty community for women. With time, the number of questions received from their readers also grew at a rapid pace.

In case of queries related to skin care, they noticed that the same advice could have contradictory effects for two people – even though on the surface the same two people seemed to have very similar skin! In fact, they soon realised that the only thing that was common in their readers’ skin was that they were, in fact, all unique.

For example, even in today’s advanced age of science and medicine, a person suffering from acne has little clarity on how to approach the problem, what products to use, or what ingredients to look for. The same confusion persists for a number of other related and important skin care questions.

Not satisfied for the hit and miss nature of the advice, and obsessed with delivering only the best for their customers, they decided to take this problem head on. That is how SkinKraft came into being- to clarify the confusion, unpredictability and effort that surrounds caring for skin. Most of all, to provide the readers with right information and products they needed to care for their skin in the best possible way.

After over two years of intensive research, and off the back of a renowned team including dermatologists, dermato-cosmetologists and pharmaceutical engineers, SkinKraft was born with a singular goal in mind: Use the latest and cutting-edge discoveries in the field of skin sciences to give women a scientific, tested approach to skincare that actually works.

At SkinKraft, they begin by getting an accurate and up to date picture of your skin. That includes its characteristics, issues and requirements. That helps them build your ideal products. The products formulations and ingredients meet your skin’s needs at that point of time. by using customized products, women now have the option to break the cycle of ineffective products and experimentation that’s hurting their skin.

SkinKraft is an affordable solution for the people who need extra attention for their skin. With SkinKraft they can avoid the hefty fees of dermatologists. A lot of people go with luxury and import brands in the search of quality skin care. But though this is a popular alternative, it is also an expensive one.

Customization is what makes SkinKraft completely unique, powerful and effective when it comes to meeting your skin’s needs.

About SkinKraft

SkinKraft is an offering from Style craze, the world’s largest beauty and wellness website. The idea for SkinKraft became clear as a result of answering tens of thousands of skin care queries and questions from our women readers.

What they found was that the ideal skincare begins with an understanding of skin, it’s characteristics, issues and needs. This resulted in the creation of SkinKraft, India’s first customised skin care regimen. Based On 10,000 hours of research across India, Japan, & Taiwan and designed in collaboration with Dermato-Cosmetologists, Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Engineers, SkinKraft products are composed of international quality ingredients and highest testing and safety standards.

They believe that the essential daily care works best when customized to your individual needs – because your skin is just like you – completely unique.