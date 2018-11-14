Karnataka – Lok Sabha Elections 2019

General elections are due to be held in the country in April or May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. The 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha will be elected from single-member constituencies by first-past-the-post voting. The President of India nominates an additional two members. Two seats are reserved in the Lok Sabha for members of the Anglo-Indian community.

Political parties are increasingly leveraging big data tools currently to increase voter turnout and swing the elections in their favor. A news report indicated how the Indian National Congress (INC) party president Rahul Gandhi is banking on the party’s data analytics department to analyze vote share, seats and shifting voting patterns from 2009 to strategize against the current ruling party — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 elections.

While Bharatiya Janata Party took the lead in using technology for political purposes, Congress, along with other national parties were seen as a late entrant in solidifying a significant digital strategy. The 2014 elections was a prime example of using data-driven techniques to create an effective digital interface and interaction across India and in real time.

In 2019, it is estimated there will be 258.27 million social network users in India up from close to 168 million in 2016, according to a market research firm. According to a news paper report, the head of the Congress data analytics department, has taken several initiatives to get all the party workers on a common digital platform. Over the years, Indian National Congress realized the importance of data analytics and has steered several initiatives to challenge BJP’s might in this regard and is continuously widening its digital presence.

According to the latest numbers, India has the second highest number of internet users after China, with an estimated 462.12 million

Election 2019 will be an intense, high-stakes tussle for power like all others but with one difference in a first, it is likely to be as hotly contested in the virtual world as in the real one with parties already busy getting their social media warriors battle-ready.

Mayawati, the leader of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) an icon of country’s traditionally oppressed Dalits who were once known as “untouchables,” is central to opposition efforts to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reelection in 2019.

As the election year approaches, Mayawati of BSP is gradually striking one-on-one deals with smaller, regional outfits to strengthen her position and improve her bargaining power. With her political survival at stake, she forged a surprise alliance with her rival, the Samajwadi Party, for elections in Uttar Pradesh. The move helped them defeat Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in some of their strongholds in recent by-elections.

Congress will adopt a pragmatic approach for cooperation with all like-minded parties and evolve a common workable program to defeat the BJP-RSS in the 2019 elections.

India’s next generation, a key swing constituency in the 2019 general elections, has a simple message for politicians: more jobs, please.

As many as 130 million first-time voters — more than the population of Japan — will go to the polls due by May 2019. A key issue for this electorate is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failure to deliver on his promise of creating 10 million jobs a year — a pledge that won him the hearts of India’s youth in the 2014 election.

Yet with barely eight months to go to the Lok Sabha polls, voters who believed job creation is Modi’s biggest failure have risen to 29 per cent from 22 per cent in January 2018, according to a survey.

To get enrolled in the voter list is your statutory right. Please check the Electoral roll of your area ERO (SDM)/AERO office.

The BBMP is planning to conduct a special revision of electoral rolls for 4 days in namma Bengaluru. The Regional Commissioner decided to hold the drive to give people more time to include or change their names in the electoral rolls. Electors can also submit Form 7 for objecting inclusion of name or deletion of name from the electoral list, Form 8 for correction and Form 8A for shifting of electoral roll from one part to another within the constituency.

To enroll the name and to make corrections in such names / other details that have been mis-spelt in the Electoral Roll

For inclusion of names Form 6

For any objection on inclusion of names Form 7

For correction of entries in the Electoral Rolls Form 8

For transposition of entry in electoral roll Form 8A

To register online visit :

www.eci.nic.in or www.ceodelhi.gov.in

