Glaucoma To Be Treated Using Rho-Kinase Inhibitors!

Drug manufacturers are developing new class of compounds called Rho-kinase inhibitors for the treatment of glaucoma. Rho-kinase pathway is an integral part of cellular functions such as contraction of vascular smooth muscle cells, organization of the actin cytoskeleton, cell adhesion and motility and gene expression. These inhibitors are different from widely used prostaglandin analogs because they target the outflow through trabecular meshwork rather than the uveoscleral outflow. Rho-kinase inhibitors have proved to decrease intraocular pressure by 25% to 30% with duration of action of 10 to 12 hours, which is more effective than the previous generation of drugs for this condition. Major Rho-kinase inhibitors being developed include ATS907, ATS8535, AR-12286, AR-13324, AMA0076 and BOL-303259-X.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE OPHTHALMOLOGY DRUGS MARKET TO GROW TO $38 BILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the ophthalmology drugs market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market share. This was mainly due to the high per capita healthcare expenditure and access to advanced eye care facilities in the region.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, drug manufacturers are increasingly developing ophthalmic drugs with anti-inflammatory agents to ease patient treatment for dry eye syndrome. Anti-inflammatory drugs are widely used for the treatment of the inflammation produced by the disease with the topical corticosteroid drops being the most common therapy. Corticosteroids can rapidly and effectively relieve the symptoms and signs of moderate or severe dry eye.

However, prolonged usage of corticosteroids has seen to produce side effects that include risk of bacterial or fungal infection, elevated intraocular pressure and cataract formation. As a consequence, NSAIDs are increasingly being used as dry eye treatment instead of steroids because of their non-severe side effects. For instance, Aciex Therapeutics, a US-based pharmaceutical company, is developing NSAIDs which decrease ocular discomfort.

Novartis AG was the largest competitor in the ophthalmology drugs market, with revenues of $6.3 billion. Novartis’ growth strategy is to focus on strengthening its ophthalmology pipeline through acquisitions. In December 2016, the company acquired pharmaceutical company Encore Vision, Inc. that develops treatment for presbyopia, an ophthalmologic disorder. In addition, Novartis is focusing on licensing new products to enhance its ophthalmology pipeline. For instance, in April 2017, it entered into a deal with Boston-based biopharma company, Lubris LLC., to in-

license its ECF843 compound that is been developed for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES).

The ophthalmology drugs market covers drugs that are used in the treatment of eye related diseases such as refractive errors, cataracts, glaucoma, conjunctivitis, retinal diseases, and macular degeneration. Some of the major ophthalmic drugs include Eylea, Lucentis, Restasis, Vigamox, Azopt, and Lotemax.

