Robots In The Non-metallic Mineral Products Industry!

Many other non-metallic mineral product manufacturers are using robotics and automation to improve plant efficiency and productivity. Sensors are being used in various machines to access invaluable data for improving efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. For instance, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2015, 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE OTHER NON-METALLIC MINERAL PRODUCT MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $562 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than two-third of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultants, Nitin Gianchandani, vendors leveraging pricing, product differentiation, customization and maintenance services are driving the growth of the market. rising awareness about the product and higher demand for efficient products are factors responsible for the growth in global market for non-metallic minerals.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S A was the largest player in the market in 2017, with revenues of $39.9 Billion in 2016. Saint-Gobain’s growth strategy aims to become the reference in sustainable habitat and construction markets. Hence, the company develops products and services for customers that facilitate sustainable construction. It also looks for investing in innovative technology which helps in significant advances in the performance.

The other non-metallic mineral product manufacturing industry comprises companies involved in abrasive product manufacturing, cut stone and stone product manufacturing, ground or treated mineral and earth manufacturing, mineral wool manufacturing, and all other miscellaneous non-metallic mineral product manufacturing. It also includes manufacturing of cloth coated, diamond dressing wheels, polishing wheels, sandpaper and silicon carbide abrasives. Abrasives are classified into three types, namely coated, bonded and super abrasives.

