Intra-aortic Balloon Pump Market Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2026

Global Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Market: Brief Account

The demand for intra-aortic balloon pump market is likely to see huge uplift during the forecast period 2017- 2027, due to rise in surgery case all across the world. Another major factor that is favoring the growth of the market is the rise in geriatric population, who have lesser immunity thus making them more vulnerable to bacteria, leading them to opt for surgeries. Intra-aortic balloon pump is medical device for cardiovascular disorders that is used to improve the cardiac function temporarily in critical surgeries such as percutaneous coronary interventions, coronary artery bypass grafting, and heart transplant.

The global intra-aortic balloon pump market can be classified on the basis of product type, indications, end-user, and region. Each of the segment in the report has been analyzed based on the market potential, the ongoing trend, region wise, and other testing factor.

The analysts of the report have provided a detailed analysis of the complete overview of the market by extensively collecting data from primary and secondary research source. The primary research generally consists of information collected from the experts, vendors in the market. The analysts have also fetched information on the basis of Porter’s five forces model to make the readers understand about the market.

Global Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Market: Rising Opportunities

Technology advancements, especially in the healthcare sector has won trust of million by providing satisfactory result in various department. These has made the population prefer advancement technique over conventional techniques, thus increasing the sales of intra-aortic balloon pump. Rise in number of pharmaceutical companies all across the world have favored the market to grow. Increasing number of cardiovascular cases is one of the major factor supporting the growth of the global intra-aortic balloon pump market. Innovation in various sizes of intra-aortic balloon pump on the size on the basis of height of the patients is helping to espouse the intra-aortic balloon pump worldwide.

Emerging countries such as India and Chain are major hub for creating lucrative opportunities for the market players as the incessant rise in population in the region is looking towards an efficient treatment. Rising cases of coronary artery diseases, for example myocardial infarction, chronic heart diseases, and unstable angina has helped the market to grow exponentially in the emerging countries. Rising number of partnership and increasing healthcare modernization in the developing countries is anticipated to create enough opportunities for the market to grow. In order to increase revenue share of the devices, the vendors are trying to focus mainly on the development of consoles and catheters with better safety and efficient. This is indirectly likely to positively impact the growth of the market.

However, it has been noted that expensive cost of intra-aortic balloon pump accompanied with the risk of inflammation while inserting of the balloon pump are likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. Another reason that is pulling down the market is that the vendors have tough time in surviving due to high competitive nature of the market. Inaccessibility of this advancement devices in remote areas is also anticipated to pull down the market.

Global Intro-Aortic Balloon Pump Market: Geographical Study

On the basis of region, the market is segregated into Latin America, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America holds the major share in the market due to rapid lifestyle changes and eating habits. However, Asia Pacific is likely to hold a better traction of the market in years to come due to improving healthcare structure and growing awareness among consumers.

Global Intro-Aortic Balloon Pump Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the major players mentioned in the market are Teleflex Corporation, Peter Schiff Enterprise, Knf Neubergere, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Datascope Corp.

