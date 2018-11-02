Fixture Production Using 3D Technology

Jigs and fixtures manufacturers are implementing 3D printing into the production process for time and cost savings. Customized 3D print process produces components or individual equipment for better production. 3D printed jigs and fixtures are less expensive and take one-fourth of the time when compared to conventional machines. For instance, lightweight holding devices and alignment tools made by 3D printing speeds up the assembly process and improve ergonomics.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE SPECIAL DIE AND TOOL, DIE SET, JIG, AND FIXTURE MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $90 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than half of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, Industry 4.0 is rapidly being adopted by the companies in this market. Industry 4.0 is a mechanism where cloud computing and internet of things (IoT) are used to provide an automated system within a factory. This enables to reduce time and human error by increasing precision of manufactured tools.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was the largest player in the market, with revenues of $11.4 billion 2016. It is a Fortune 500 American manufacturer of industrial tools and household hardware and provider of security products and locks headquartered in the greater Hartford city of New Britain, Connecticut. Stanley Black & Decker is the result of the merger of Stanley Works and Black & Decker.

The special die and tool, die set, jig, and fixture manufacturing industry includes companies manufacturing special tools and fixtures such as cutting dies and jigs. These establishments are also known as tool and die

shops.

