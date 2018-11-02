Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Size, Key Players By 2024

2 Nov 2018: Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market is expected to reach USD 791.25 million by 2024. Clinical Decision Support System is also termed, as CDSS is an application that recognizes data to support healthcare providers make clinical decisions. It is a version of the decision support system exclusively used to support business management. To prepare a diagnosis and evaluation of the diagnosis as a means of refining the concluding result. The Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.7% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The increasing government initiatives, growing aging population, acceptance of HCIT solutions in healthcare, and growing number of people suffering from chronic diseases are documented as major factors of clinical decision support systems industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

However, saturated end-user market and lack of skilled personnel are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the forecast period. Clinical Decision Support System industry is segmented based on types, product types, delivery mode, components, user inactivity, application, and region. Diagnostics CDSS and Standalone CDSS are the types that could be explored in Clinical Decision Support System in the years to come. There are various product types of Clinical Decision Support System that could be explored in forecast period are Integrated CDSS with CPOE & E.H.R., Standalone CDSS, Integrated E.H.R. with CDSS, Integrated CPOE with CDSS, and others. Clinical Decision Support System integrated with CPOE segment accounts for the largest market share of overall market and is estimated to lead the market in the coming years.

Moreover, it is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the upcoming years. This may be because of, acceptance of computerized prescription patterns in developed regions. The market is categorized based on delivery mode like On-Premises Delivery, Web Delivery, Cloud Delivery, and others. On-premises mode is exclusively preferred due to information safety and privacy issues. It is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. Also, cloud-based delivery segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

The software sector is at topmost position due to the need for intervallic software upgradation. However, Services and Hardware are other components that could be explored in Clinical Decision Support System in the future period. The services may include Post-sale and Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training and Education Services, and Ongoing IT support and Implementation Services.

Passive CDSS and Active CDSS are the user interactivity that could be explored in Clinical Decision Support System in the upcoming years. Also, the market is categorized based on applications like Drug Dosing Support, Drug-Drug Interactions, Clinical Guidelines, Drug Allergy Alerts, Clinical Reminders, and others. The drug allergy alerts sector is estimated to lead the overall market in the foremost period. However, drug dosing support and drug-drug interactions follow suit.

Globally, North America accounts for the largest market share of Clinical Decision Support System and is estimated to remain dominant in the years to come. The reason behind the growth of market in this region could be, rising importance on quality of healthcare services, technological enhancement, and presence of reimbursement policies. The United States may be a major consumer of Clinical Decision Support System in this region in forecast period. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR of 7.8% in the years to come. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise, increasing investments in the healthcare sector in countries like Singapore, Australia, India, and China. In addition, developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Clinical Decision Support System in this region.

The key players of Clinical Decision Support System Market are Siemens Healthcare, EPIC Systems Corporation Inc., Phillips Healthcare, International Business Machines (IBM), Cerner Corporation, Elsevier B.V., McKesson Corporation, Zynx Health, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Wolters Kluwer Health, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

