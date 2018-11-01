Fidelis Insurance Appoints Laurent Jeanmart

Bermuda-based Fidelis Insurance today [May 16] announces the appointment of Laurent Jeanmart as Chief Investment Officer [CIO], effective immediately. Jeanmart succeeds Ed Russell reporting to Neil McConachie, Group Chief Financial Officer.

Jeanmart has more than 16 years’ experience in the financial services markets and joins Fidelis from Platinum Capital Management LTD [PCM], where he had served as Global Head of Investment since 2012.

Prior to PCM, Jeanmart was Head of Hedge Funds Research & Investments at Signia Wealth LTD. Other previous employers include GLG Partners, Lazard and BNP Paribas. Jeanmart holds a Masters in Political Science from Institut d’Études Politiques, a Masters in Finance from IAE Graduate School of Management and an MBA from INSEAD.

McConachie said: “I’m delighted to welcome Laurent to Fidelis, he has a wealth of expertise across the financial markets and a track record of providing businesses with robust investment strategies and will play a key role in our continued development.

“I would also like to thank Ed for his contributions in establishing our investment program during our initial year, and to wish him the very best for the future.”

Jeanmart said, “Fidelis has advanced rapidly since its formation, and it’s very exciting to be joining the business at such a significant stage in its development.

“The Company’s innovative model of optimizing both the underwriting and asset sides of the balance sheet is a significant differentiator, and I look forward to working with Fidelis’ leadership team to help the business grow.”

