Trehalose Market- Industry Survey, Outlook and Forecasts 2018 to 2025

31th October 2018 – Trehalose Market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Trehalose, also known as mycose or tremalose, is a disaccharide made up of two molecules of glucose joined by an alpha-alpha (1,1) glycosidic bond. It exists in certain fungi and seeds; however not common in plants. Mushrooms contain around 10-25% by dry weight. Trehalose, in the form of a food additive, is artificially produced from corn starch using numerous bacterial enzymes such as alpha-amylase, and obtained from Bacillus Licheniformis and isoamylase from Pseudomonas amyloderamosa.

It is considered useful because of its rehydrating and water binding properties, as well as antioxidant powers. It is a primary factor in stabilization of organisms during drying, freezing, and heating. Trehalose retains its stability in heat and preserves the foods’ cell structure after heating as well as freezing, so it is used as a food stabilizer and texturizer in dried foods, frozen foods, fruit fillings and jams, nutrition bars, instant noodles and rice, processed seafood, and fruit juices.

Trehalose proves to be useful; thanks to its water binding and rehydrating properties, as well as it being an antioxidant. The sugar forms a gel phase as cells dehydrate, which does prevent disruption of internal cell organelles by having effectively splint them in position.

The bonding does ensure trehalose’s resistance to acid hydrolysis, and therefore it is rendered stable in solution even under acidic conditions at high temperatures. The enzyme “trehalase” does exist but is not found in abundance in most people. It breaks it into two glucose molecules, which could then be readily absorbed in the gut. Trehalose is an essential component of insects circulating fluid. It does act as a storage form of insect circulating fluid and it is important with respect to respiration.

Trehalose Market is classified, by type into Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade. Trehalose Market is classified, by application into Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and others. Trehalose Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Trehalose Industry key players are Meihua Group, Hayashibara, Lianmeng Chemical, Visionbio Technology, and Sinozyme Biotechnology.

