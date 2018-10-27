Plus, Token Announces the Super Mobile Online Cryptocurrencies Wallet to Safely Store Cryptocurrency

(October 27, 2018) – Investing in cryptocurrencies is not a big deal these days. But, the big deal lies with safeguarding them. Understanding this Plus Token proudly announced the launch of her super mobile online cryptocurrency’s wallet. The wallet is a new global revolution option for storing cryptocurrencies with profit sharing concept.

Plus, Token has exclusively designed this wallet for iOS and Android phone users. So, for those looking for a mobile wallet that guarantees the safety of their cryptocurrencies or even for those, who wish to spend their money on the go without any stress, they need not have to look further as Plus Token is their best choice.

This Bitcoin Wallet is a web-based mobile wallet for storing cryptocurrencies with a concept of making money. It is something similar to online wallets like coinpayments.net and blockchain.info. On the flip side, the Plus Token will help users to earn interest due to the profit-sharing concept. The users will get a certain percentage of benefits on referrals, mining income, the exchange profit and the Al-Dogs Arbitrage system.

It is true that it can be called as the Dogecoin wallet. In reality, it is a multi-currency wallet that permits users to store 8 major crypto coins. They are dash coin, EOS, Dogecoin, XRP, Litecoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum, bitcoin and Pluscoin. The good thing about this wallet is that it has 10 layers of crypto security protection. It encompasses the Original Samsung Technology Core developed by the Korea Team’s at the R & D Lab in Seoul South Korea.

The Ethereum wallet with Plus Token’s AI-Dog will help users to store their cryptocurrency with profit sharing concepts. They will get mining income, the exchange profit, the referral benefits and of course, the AI-Dogs Arbitrage system.

To activate the AI-Dog, a leasT deposit of USD 500 worth of the coins mentioned above per coin type should be made. The participants will get an Arbitrage Profit Sharing of 6-18% per month along with referral commission 10 level width and vertical 10 level depth. The first level of profit will be 100% and the second level will be 10th level at 10%. For instance, the investors will have a couple of direct referrals and they will get vertical depth till 2 levels of commission.

In the case of individuals with three direct referrals, they can get a commission till vertical depth 3 levels in their team. It means that they can get to the utmost 10 levels if they got 10 direct referrals. Interested investors can download the app from the website of Plus Token and they can register on this website.

About Plus Token:

Plus, Token is an online mobile wallet. It is the place to store the cryptocurrencies and this XRP Wallet functions with profit sharing concept.

For more information, please visit https://www.coinannouncer.com/plus-token-and-wbf-jointly-started-the-global-startup-conference-the-first-stop-in-south-korea-was-grandly-held/

Media Contact:

Email: admin@plustokenwallet.com

Company Name: Plustoken Shengshi Alliance Team

URL: https://plustokenwallet.com

###