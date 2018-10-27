Godrej Golf Links – Luxurious Villas At Greater Noida

Godrej Golf Links Properties has introduced world-renowned apartments for you. Godrej Presents low-rise villas. It is a world-class residential destination which has come up with Godrej Golf Links near Godrej Park Avenue in Greater Noida. Godrej Properties is the leading real estate brand in the country. They are offering low-rise villas in this project. It is known to have low-rise architecture made by the world-renowned architects and designers. These low rise villas are going to offer luxurious look and interior of the low-rise villas will be modern as you can have modern and updated fittings in washroom and bathroom with the stylish bedroom.

The project location has been selected so you can have all the world-class facilities in this landmark. It is located near metro station, top colleges and schools, and multiplex mall only at best hospitals and around. The best part of this project is an ample and wide road which will never be helpful to you in traffic issue. You are being offered with various luxurious facilities in Godrej Golf Links Greater Noida including 24×7 CCTV and human security, which will definitely save you and your family forever and present you for housework.

It is known to have low-rise villas and the garden is large enough to roam around. In the low-rise villas which are available around the garden, it is literally beautiful when old generations revolve around in the morning. It is going to have a serene environment for your overall well being. These properties are being located in 3.85 acres of landscapes. You are being offered with world-class party clubs in low-rise villas of Godrej Golf Links Villas. For ample utilization of space in low-rise villas and it has sports zone for children, along with kids’ zone and sports zone as well as swimming pool for young generations.

The project is located at Sector 27, around 3 km from Pari Chowk. It has signal-free connectivity to Delhi by going through Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It is located 18 km from Mahamaya flyover and 20 km from Sector 18 in Noida. It is located around 60 minutes from international airport, 20 minutes from the railway station and 3 km from Pari Chowk.

Some of the major highlights of the project include –

• Classic dance classes and Indian music training

• Marble games corner and amphitheater

• Golf Course Practice Academy

• Snooker and Billiards, Western Music Classes

• Exclusive privileges and Golf township

• Cards Room and Book Reading Area

• 9-hole exclusive golf course

• Expansive master clubhouse and golf course

• Relax and unwind at the Poolside

• Salon and spa managed by Warren Tricomi

• Indoor heated pool

• Landscaped deck in living room

• Sports arena by Tenvic Sports

• Dedicated sky-high indulgences

The project truly opens doors to lush greens to be blended with new luxury. It is a place where you can have the feel of comfort and freshness nestled around the world-class golf-side villas. You can lead the signature lifestyle at the finest address of Greater Noida.

