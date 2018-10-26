The Center for Hospice Care Offers Palliative Care in Indiana for People with Life-Threatening Illnesses

Indiana residents with life-threatening illnesses may pursue aggressive treatment. The Center for Hospice Care offers palliative care to improve the quality of their life in the middle of undergoing treatment.

[South Bend, 26/10/2018] – Between 2010 and 2014, there were almost 170,000 Indiana residents diagnosed with cancer. Some of these people passed away, while some sought medical treatment and survived. According to the Indiana State Cancer Registry, there were almost 300,000 cancer survivors in the state at the end of 2015.

Indiana’s health department says the 20 percent increase in survival rate for all cancers diagnosed in the state within the past three decades is because of advancements in treatment. More and more people are choosing life-extending procedures to fight off cancer, among many other life-threatening illnesses.

With aggressive treatments like chemotherapy causing patients’ pain, it’s important to remember that this isn’t what the rest of their life should be about. The Center for Hospice Care is a community-based facility in Indiana that offers palliative care for people with life-threatening illnesses. Its palliative care services provide pain relief and symptom management to help patients live a fuller life.

Improving the Quality of Life Through Palliative Care

The Center for Hospice Care’s palliative care team is the most experienced in the area. The team provides patients with the most comprehensive range of palliative care.

Palliative care isn’t an end-of-life care program, as some may think. Patients benefit from the program regardless of the stage of their illness or their age. The hospice and palliative care facility provides the best care by giving its patients access to three full-time, board-certified palliative medicine physicians as well as a team of nurse practitioners.

The Center for Hospice Care’s palliative care program ensures its patients’ comfort and well-being while helping them achieve the highest quality of their lives.

About the Center for Hospice Care

The Center for Hospice Care is an Indiana-based, not-for-profit organization that aims to provide a better quality of life, comfort, and peace to its patients through hospice and palliative care. It has offices in South Bend, Elkhart, Plymouth, and La Porte.

Visit https://www.cfhcare.org or contact the Center for Hospice Care today at 547-243-3100 to know more about its services.