BroadNet Technologies and Bulk SMS API

Broadnet Technologies is a private company that is established in 2003 under the laws of Lebanon. It has its registered office present in Beirut and many global offices that are available in the UK, Singapore, UAE and India. Due to its presence in different countries, it is known as the leading international Business messaging service provider. It offers a complete successfully working platform of SMS solution that can readjust to new business environments.

Broadnet SMS API is a wonderful tool to expand the capacity of the human resource department in the corporate industry. Human resource is considered one of the most important departments in an organization. Their role is not limited to finding the right talent for the company but also work towards the betterment of the organization. To manage their workload SMS API is a wonderful tool that can help in reducing the work and helps in efficient management of time. Broadnet’s SMS API helps HR to send text messages to anyone from their system and also get back a reply. It is required to create different SMS API’s for sending appointment dates, receiving an application, reminders, rejections etc.

SMS API is a great way to be used by HR for calling candidates for interview and sending various employee related information. After short listing the resumes for an interview, SMS can be sent with the help of SMS API to avoid any mistake. This helps in sending the candidates a reminder for the interview automatically. Also, whenever there is an opening an automatic message is sent tothe respective candidate for the availability of job opening. Thus, reduces the workload of HR.

SMS API has been proved effective for administrative purposes. For example, solving similar queries of the employees such as financial year holidays, official office timings etc. The smart SMS API able to detect these keywords and send an automatic reply to the respective employees and save much time of HR personnel for more productive job. Wishing employees their birthdays, sending text messages for festival treats, quiz and games information can be easily sent with the help of SMS API.

BroadNet Technologies is an international leading Business Messaging Solution Provider. It has been a pioneer in the use of SMS-messaging service across global markets since 2003 thus widening its range of products and services to include Bulk SMS, A2P SMS, HLR Lookup Service, SMSC Gateway, SMS Firewall, Web Solutions, and Mobile Applications.

