The Chandler’s vintage inspirations run throughout its length (and breadth) and add real character to formal outfits by creating a very nice and unusual blend. It’s a modern, casual watch that takes simplistic dressing to a whole new level.

The Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Chronograph Analog CA0620-59H Men’s Watch has been distinctly constructed to create an effortless, modern, dapper addition with a comfortable fit. It uses the Eco-Drive technology, which, right from the very beginning, did extremely well. They are eco-friendly, absolutely zero-maintenance and have won the hearts of the watch-loving communities all over. The Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Chronograph Analog CA0620-59H Men’s Watch is also an excellent choice for the outdoors and can be used for recreational sporting activities.

The Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Chronograph Analog CA0620-59H Men’s Watch has a solid case. It looks like the perfect gentleman’s watch with its dial bent at the edge. Its design is a direct call to corporate situations where an additional feature aside regular time telling often comes handy. It is incredibly easy to read; when you got just that much time to throw a glance and read time, the Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Chronograph Analog CA0620-59H Men’s Watch won’t disappoint you.

A nicely finished, silver tone case and a jet black dial creates a sharp contrast that lets you hold to the basics of sharp, corporate dressing. It has a lovely, gleaming appearance which well conceals its 100 meters of water resistance.You may take it for swimming, snorkeling and scuba diving till 300 feet.

The Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Chronograph Analog CA0620-59H Men’s Watch is far from your usual, boring office watch despite that stiff upper lip kind of look coming from its silver and black combination; a reasonably strong lume and a dial design somewhere between a plain Jane and a sporty Sally.

The Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Chronograph Analog CA0620-59H Men’s Watch is meant for medium to fairly large wrists; to fit anything bigger, you need to change the strap. Still, it will be a bargain for Eco-Drive watches – unlike battery powered quartz – do not need their backs to be opened every few years. They retain the factory settings for a lifetime unless you deliberately want to tamper with the insides or you have badly damaged your watch somehow. Their upkeep requirements are minimal; just wipe it with a damp cloth every few days to retain the shine and give it a couple of hours of sunlight exposure everyday (a little longer under artificial, cold light). Citizen Mens Watch will adorn the wrists of your next couple of generations without any complaint.

