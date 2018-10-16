Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market is estimated to reach $49 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2024. Anti-lock braking system prevents a person from slipping or skidding of a vehicle, and retain steering control after hard braking. ABS are mainly used to assist vehicles for safe braking and easy steering in emergency situations such as, wet or slippery road. Stringent safety laws and regulations implemented by various transport authorities and rise in consumer awareness regarding safety features in the automobiles, is fuelling the growth of the market globally. For instance, the European Union Parliament has mandated the use of ABS in two wheelers having engines above 125 cc by 2016 which has led to surge in demand for anti-lock braking system in the region.

Some of the major drivers of global anti-lock braking system market are increase in demand for safety features in vehicles. Moreover, technological advancement in automotive industry has also supplemented the growth of the market. However, high maintenance cost of anti-lock braking systems may hamper the market growth in the coming years. Expansion in untapped markets of developing economies such as Indonesia, and Brazil and development of advanced braking systems for two wheelers would generate attractive business opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global anti-lock braking system market is segmented by sub-systems and vehicle type. Sub-systems segment includes sensors, ECU, and hydraulic unit. By vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Geographically, the global anti-lock braking system market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, UK, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Australia, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major companies operating in the anti-lock braking system market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv Inc., WABCO, Hyundai Mobis, ZF TRW, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd., Continental AG, and ADVICS Co., Ltd., among others.

Scope of Anti-Lock Braking System Market:

Sub-Systems Type Segments

ECU

Sensors

Hydraulic Unit

Vehicle Type Segments

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

