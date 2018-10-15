The Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market 2018 Latest Development, top Device Manufacture, News, Market Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis:

The global coronary angiography devices market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period (2018–2023). It is estimated that the global coronary angiography devices market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 6.1 % during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Coronary angiography is a minimally invasive procedure that uses a contrast material and x-rays to study and observe the blood flow through the arteries in the heart. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing numbers of coronary angiography procedures, and growing geriatric population are major drivers propelling the market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, over 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all global deaths. Moreover, increasing research and development and consequent product launches by various prominent players are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2017, Medtronic received FDA approval for its DxTerity diagnostic angiography catheter line. Furthermore, increasing number of patients suffering from diabetes and obesity, lead to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases which is likely to contribute to the growth of the market.

Despite the drivers, the high cost of coronary angiography and poor reimbursement policies in some developing economies are likely to restrain the market growth.

Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas are likely to dominate the global coronary angiography devices market owing to the well-established healthcare sector, increasing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and availability of advanced technology. According to the American Heart Association data, in 2017, about 92.1 million American population are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. Moreover, increasing geriatric population, growing awareness about benefits of early diagnosis and treatment of heart disorder are has fueled the market growth in this region. For instance, according to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans aged over 65 is projected to be more than double from 46 million in 2014 to over 98 million by 2060.

Europe is likely to hold the second position in the global coronary angiography devices market. It is expected that the rising demand for medical diagnostic techniques and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in this region are likely to drive the market. For instance, according to the European Cardiovascular Diseases Statistics, in 2015, an approximate of 85 million people were living with cardiovascular diseases in Europe and about 49 million people with the disease in the European Union.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market owing to the huge patient population with heart diseases and rising geriatric population. For instance, according to the WHO, 2015, Asia’s elderly population is projected to reach nearly 923 million by 2050. Moreover, government participation for improvement of the healthcare sector in India and Japan are likely to contribute to the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa account for the lowest market share in the global coronary angiography devices market. The Middle East holds the major share in the market in this region owing to a well-developed economy, whereas, African region is expected to grow due to the rising awareness about coronary artery diseases.

Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market – Segmentation:

The global coronary angiography devices market is segmented on the basis of product, devices, procedures, technology, indication, application, and end-user.

On the basis of product, the market is classified into angiography systems, angiography catheters, angiography contrast media, Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs), angiography balloons, angiography Guidewires, and angiography accessories.

The global coronary angiography devices market on the basis of devices is segmented into Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA), Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA), conventional angiography, Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), Catheter angiography, coronary angiography, and others.

On the basis of the procedure, the market is segmented as coronary angiography, endovascular angiography, peripheral vascular angiography, and other angiography procedures.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into X-ray angiography, CT angiography, MR angiography, and other angiography technologies.

On the basis of indication, the global coronary angiography devices market is segmented into coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure, and other indications.

The global coronary angiography devices market on the basis of application is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, and research institutes.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas coronary angiography devices market is further segmented into North America, and South America. North America is further classified as the U.S. and Canada.

The Europe coronary angiography devices market is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified as Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Western Europe.

The Asia Pacific coronary angiography devices market is segmented into Japan, China, India, Republic of Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.

The Middle East & Africa coronary angiography devices market is segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

