Structured Cabling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2021

Structured cabling is a complete set of cabling infrastructure and associated hardware, that facilitates fast, smooth and error free transmission of data, voice and video signals from one point to other or from one server to other. Globally, the structured cabling market is expected to experience a steady growth during the forecast period of 2015 to 2021. For the purpose of our research, the structured cabling market is segmented on the basis of solution type, application and geography. By solution type the structured cabling market has been segmented into hardware, software and service. The various category of hardware segment includes copper cable, patch panel and cross connects, fiber cable, and racks and cabinets.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/structured-cabling-market.html

On the basis of application the global structured cabling market can be segmented intocommercial, residential, government, industrial and transportation. In addition,cross sectional analysis of all the above mentioned segments has been provided in the report with respect to different geographical region including Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World (RoW).

This study provides a forecast of the structured cabling market from 2015 to 2021 and focuses on the current market trend. This report also provides the current market synopsis and the future driving factors that are expected to affect the demand of structured cabling market globally.This report also highlights the present market size and forecast has been provided till 2021. In addition, various macro and micro economic factors that are expected to have an impact on the growth of structured cabling market globally is also listed in this report.

Get Table of Content @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/6823

Among the different applications of structured cabling, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2014, holding 35.0% share approximately. The market for structured cabling components used in commercial sector is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2015 to 2021. Increasing demand of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) coupled with growing trend of migrating Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to third-party datacenters has triggered the need for higher bandwidth in commercial sectors. This in turn is responsible for the huge demand of structured cabling across different commercial sectors which has higher bandwidth and facilitate faster data transmission in comparison to traditional cabling system.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6823

In 2014, the hardware segment held the largest market share among the solution type segment. The hardware segment is primarily driven by the copper cabling segment occupying 59.6% market share. Owing to low installation and maintenance cost copper cable is used extensively across various application segment. Moreover, copper cable has excellent immunity to electromagnetic interference and thus facilitate error free transmission of data. This in turn is also predicted to drive the market of copper cable in the coming years. However, the fiber cable segment is predicted to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cabling infrastructure that can transmit data over long distance with less attenuation (signal loss) across different application sectors specially, industrial, transport and governmental, is expected to boost the demand of fiber cabling during the forecast period.