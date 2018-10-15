Fog Computing Market to Register Strong Growth at CAGR 55.54%% by 2023 | Global Key Players – Nebbiolo Technologies, FogHorn Systems, Cisco Systems, Cisco Systems, IBM

Fog Computing Market By Solution (software And Hardware), Hardware (sensors, Gateways, Micro Data Sensors, Ip Video Cameras, Routers & Switches) And Application Smart Grids, Connected Healthcare, Connected Vehicles, Smart Cities, Smart Manufacturing) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023

Industry Outlook:

The Fog Computing Market was worth USD 5.95 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 316.88 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55.54% during the forecast period. Fog broadens the cloud abilities by offering a unified solution and virtualized resources to the edge of the system. The expanding infiltration of Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud services is anticipated to positively affect the business development throughout the following years. Furthermore, the key driving variables boosting the development of software and devices incorporate the developing requirement for real-time interaction with approaching information and the constraints of data transfer capacity accessibility.

Application Outlook:

The associated vehicles portion caught an income offer of more than 25% in 2016 as it gives real-time analytics and informed choices on driving trends. Additionally, fog computing lessens the exchange of vast information of video and audio recordings produced by video and dashboard cameras. The requirement for streamlining traffic and successful transportation administration is helping the business development by upgrading the connectivity of transport systems.

Regional Outlook:

North America overwhelmed the fog computing market in 2016. Major factors driving the local development incorporate the high implementation of IoT and expanding demand in continuous research on the improvement of fog architecture. For example, in the U.S., a venture has been started which empowers the movement lights to coordinate with associated vehicles to decrease the travel time. Also, the existence of a few players in the district is anticipated to prompt the early adoption of the technology. The Asia Pacific area represented an income share of more than 15% in 2016.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Nebbiolo Technologies, FogHorn Systems, Cisco Systems, Cisco Systems, IBM and PrismTech. Organizations are taking part in collaborations and partnerships to create successful solutions in the fog and edge landscape. For example, in June 2016, IBM Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc. declared a partnership to incorporate Watson’s IoT cloud programming with Cisco’s new fog computing platform.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

Solution Outlook:

The hardware section held a revenue share of more than 35% in 2016. The declining part costs and advancements in the usefulness of the devices are foreseen to add to the development of the equipment fragment throughout the upcoming years. Moreover, the reducing expense of sensors and data storage devices, together with the pervasiveness of remote systems, are speeding the multiplication of fog nodes. The programming portion contributed fundamentally to the business development in 2016.

Hardware Outlook:

The sensors section represented more than 30% income share in 2016. As the demand for low latency and decentralized platforms is picking up prominence, there is a developing pattern toward distributed data storage and processing approach. This has prompted the expanded demand for smart sensors and wireless sensor models for processing information.

