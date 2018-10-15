Ask the SEO company about customised strategy for your business

SEO can be a complicated task in many cases, and an SEO company UK understands it better than others. We have seen a successful SEO company getting good results for their clients simply by understanding the requirements and then thinking of a strategy instead of imposing off-the-rack-solutions. They have more or less finalised on few major factors to consider during their job.

Though there are hundreds of factors responsible for determining the final rank in the search engine, not all factors are relevant for every business. The first key area of SEO to be considered is technical SEO. It tells the site owner (or the SEO expert working for the company) how the website will be crawled by the search engine bots. Is your content properly formatted and organised for the bot to go through it easily? Your CMS or content management system will take care of many factors with their inbuilt tools. It is important that the crawler index your website and returns again for updates. The website certainly should be ready for the mobile users.

Designing factors have an important role to play here. Does your website load fast so that your visitors are happy or do they have to wait for a long time to open (5-10 seconds)? The CMS should be SEO friendly to take care of the basic factors. Once your website developer delivers you a mobile-friendly fast loading website you can expect the crawler to rank it soon. In the meanwhile, you should concentrate on on-site SEO. All the pages of the website and the entire website need to be optimised for search engines to index. It always starts with keyword research to reach your target audience. Writing simple yet catchy title tags comes next. A well-crafted meta description helps the crawler as well as the users. A properly written URL should also explain what the page is all about. User experience can be enhanced with easy navigation in the page and across different pages. Your ‘calls to action’ should be strong and clear that will tell your users what to do next.

An SEO company UK knows about the latest SERP features and they would apply that in your website to increase click-through rates. For local businesses, the pages have to be optimised with location and address. An SEO company will have tools for checking the on-site optimisation of the pages and change it if needed.

No one can undermine the importance of good content in SEO. It can be service content that tells your clients on what you sell or what service do you provide. With credibility content you engage them with your business. And, finally, marketing content places you as an authority in your segment.

An SEO company UK helps you in off-page authority building. Link building is a crucial component in improving organic rankings. Instead of concentrating on the number of links a good SEO company will always look for quality links and creativity plays an important role in achieving it. The safe and best way to do this is to offer really useful content to the users.

An SEO company UK has experts for every activity. Your SEO company must design a campaign for your purpose.